Apple extends AirPods Pro repair program for crackles and ANC issues





Apple has quietly extended its AirPods Pro repair program to offer free repair or replacement of earphones with noise cancellation or static electricity issues. Reddit users (via MacRumors) were the first to find changes to the repair program’s Apple support page. Please note that this program covers the affected AirPods Pro for three years instead of two years from its first retail sale. This page seems to have been updated at the beginning of October.

The support program was first introduced in October 2020, a year after AirPods Pro was first released in 2019. This meant that Apple’s repair program was introduced at the exact time the boot unit’s warranty expired. With the repair program extended to three years, the AirPods Pro purchased at launch should be covered until October 2022.

To be on the safe side, Apple states that the AirPods Pro will fix the following issues:

Increasing crackling or static sounds in a noisy environment while exercising or talking on the phone

Active noise cancellation does not work as expected, such as loss of bass and increased background noise such as street and plane noise

If you encounter any of these issues, you will have one year to get away from your butt and get a free fix as part of your repair program. This means that in our experience, Apple can replace it on the fly. A pair to take home. To do this, Apple says you need to contact your support team, an Apple Authorized Service Provider, or make a reservation at the Apple Store.

