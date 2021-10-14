Next week’s iOS 15.1 on October 25th fixes allegations of iPhone remote wipe exploits [u]





AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commissions as an Amazon Associate and Affiliate Partner on eligible purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not affect our edits.

One researcher claimed that an attacker found a remote code execution exploit that could wipe an iPhone or iPad running all iOS versions up to iOS 15, but Apple claims the claim is fake. say.

Twitter user @Robert CFO posted on Wednesday that he discovered a bug that allowed users to remotely wipe their iPhone or iPad without accessing the device using a high-level proximity Bluetooth LE exploit. Users also said they would provide a proof of concept at a later date.

POC? Up to 15.0.X RCE ~ High level proximity based Bluetooth LE exploit that remotely wipes iDevices based solely on proximity! There is no access to the physical device.

In short, you can put your laptop in your backpack and wipe your iPhone and ride your bike in the city 🙂

POC date tbd # iOS # iOS15 #iosrce pic.twitter.com/CD7cj9Bna7

— Robert (@RobertCFO) October 13, 2021

The tweet contains a screenshot of an email exchange with a member of Apple’s product security team. Team members acknowledged the issue and said it would be resolved in iOS 15.1. Apple officials have announced that it will roll out on Monday, October 25, the week after Apple’s “unleashed” event.

Apple also allegedly asked Robert to keep email and exploit details secret until the patch was released to users.

Update: Apple has contacted to clarify that there is no record of the interaction between the alleged researcher and Apple Security Bounty team members, and has made Apple believe that this interaction has been disguised. The company also mentions that Apple hasn’t included a specific date for future software releases.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://appleinsider.com/articles/21/10/13/ios-151-coming-week-of-october-25-will-fix-iphone-remote-wipe-exploit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos