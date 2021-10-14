Genshin Impact Data Mine reveals details of Itto and Gorou banners





It’s a story as old as the times, and a song as old as the rhyme – the details of the next update of Genshin Impact were dug down by the data miners before the release. After the latest new content for the anime game was released this week, various data miners visited social media to share details about Update 2.3, namely the banners of Ito Arataki and Goro Arataki.

Lumie reportedly shared on Twitter that the two will be part of the same banner and will be the second banner in Update 2.3 arriving on December 14th. Lumie also shares that Itto will be a five-star character, but Gorou is currently classified as a four-star. There is reportedly little information about the first banner, but it will be a rerun of the character.

Meanwhile, Genshin Intel shares information about character move sets, constellations, and skill upgrade costs. Ito is reportedly a Claymore user who can throw a bull called a cow after an enemy to do geographical damage. The gang leader can also enter a raging demon state where he sees all of his normal movements doing geographic damage.

On the other hand, Goro sounds like a supporting character. Depending on the number of geousers participating in the party, you can offer benefits such as damage and defense bonuses. One of his other moves does a lot of geographic damage while buffing his allies. Basically, pairing Itto and Gorou looks like a good idea. Lumie and Genshin Intel also share the two gameplays.

However, not all data mining is concentrated in pairs. Genshin Intel also shares on Twitter that the game may have acquired an item called Ombi-Ubiquity Net. This allows you to catch certain wild creatures. Allegedly, new fur buddies can be pasted into the Serenitea pot, but I’m not sure if they can be made to fight. Therefore, there is no Pokemon comparison yet.

The leak originated from behind the bullying of some banners from Mihoyo, and the studio is sharing more background information with a pair of Twitter. This usually happens shortly before the Genshin Impact character joins the game. However, keep in mind that, as with leaks, this is all subject to change and what you see may not be reflected in the game. After all, Mihoyo hasn’t officially released the content, so it’s not ready yet.

If you want a quick summary of all of your current patches, check out the Genshin Impact 2.2 Update Guide. If you’re looking for Genshin Impact code, we have them too.

