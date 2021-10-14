PS5 Pro: Release Date, Price, Specifications, Other Rumors





Almost a year after Sony launched the state-of-the-art PS5 console, I’m probably still loyally checking Twitter and desperately finding something that’s sure-I pay-not part of a bundle over $ 500. You may be trying. (Or Xbox Series X. No judgment.) However, it’s never too early to start thinking about the next console that may not be available. After all, if there’s something on the horizon that’s the same or better, why not rest your Twitter trawl net? Therefore, early rumors about the new PS5 Pro arise. At the moment, the only chip-based leak comes from the reputed Moore’s Law, Dead (MLID). It claims that Sony is working on a new, higher spec model for the PS5.

The rest may arrive between late 2023 and late 2024, priced between $ 600 and $ 700, and a pure guess incorporating the next 6nm Zen3 or Zen4 AMD silicon to drive 8K gameplay. is. But the next most likely PS5 is the model with the 2022 VR (commonly referred to as the “PSVR2”), which Sony is already previewing new hardware. It’s different from the PS4 strategy, but there’s no reason why Sony doesn’t consider it a “professional” model and doesn’t push internal hardware upgrades to the PS6.

As most people have pointed out, no one wants 8K. But with upgraded hardware, you can drive frame rates above 120fps in 4K-or frankly, you can even reach 120fps in 4K. Of sense.

Much less likely, but alongside the Xbox Series S, we welcome the cheaper “PS5 Slim” for beginners and price-conscious gamers.

When will the PS5 Pro ship and how much will it cost?

The name “PS5 Pro” comes from the convention used by Sony for its upgraded PS4 console, the PS4 Pro, which seems to be consensus. MLID estimates the timing of 2023-2024 based on the release of Sony’s PS4 Pro three years after PS4.

Prices between $ 600 and $ 700 are abused based on assumptions about the typical $ 100 price difference between models. But given that we know very little about what’s inside and when the current upward pressure on prices caused by the shortage will end, it’s almost impossible to even guess. So $ 600 is just as good as the quote for the high-end model.

What will happen to the PS5 Pro specs?

There are no clues, but you wouldn’t be surprised if it was boosted to AMD’s next-generation processor. Given the estimated time frame, Zen4 architecture CPUs and RDNA3 architecture GPUs make sense.

