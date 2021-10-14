Verizons Visible Cell customers were hacked and fraudulent purchases were seen





This week, a number of Visible Wireless subscribers have reported that their accounts have been “hacked”. Visible runs on Verizon’s 5G and 4G LTE networks. Visible is actually owned by Verizon, not the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO).

Suspicion of data breaches on Visible began on Monday when some customers saw random fraudulent purchases on their Visible accounts.

@Visible I’ve just been hacked! They called themselves and changed my address! Sudden! How i @ stop do this !!!! busy! !!

Kelly (@ ksmrz77) October 12, 2021

In Visible subreddit, users report fraudulent orders placed from their account at a different shipping address than their account.

Enlarged / Visible Customer: “I was hacked yesterday, but my order is still shipping !!!”

Social media was flooded with similar reports of customers who didn’t receive a response from Visible for days.

very nice. Someone hacked my @visible account, used my PayPal to buy an iPhone and changed my password. @visiblecare is not responding. The scammers also tricked me with email spam to miss email notifications from Visible.

Kristian Kim (@kristiankim) October 13, 2021

Stuffing credentials that may be the cause of account hacking

In an email sent to a customer and a public announcement posted yesterday, Visible shared what could be the source of these hacks.

“I learned of an incident where information on some member accounts was changed without permission. We are taking protective measures to protect all affected accounts and prevent further unauthorized access,” Visible said in a statement. Stated. “Our research shows that an attacker could access a username / password from an external source and use that information to log in to a Visible account. Visible with multiple accounts, including banks and other financial accounts. If you use a username and password, update your username / password with these services. “

The company’s wording, rather than data breaches on Visible itself, sounds like the customer’s credentials were taken from a third-party leaked or compromised database and used to access the customer’s account. This is known as credential stuffing. The company advises customers to reset their passwords and security information, and encourages users to revalidate their payment information before making a purchase.

However, experts have acknowledged that Visible also has a “technical issue” with the chat platform, and given that the company is temporarily unable to make changes to its customer accounts only this week, the case is a credential It casts doubt on the theory that it is due to stuffing. Visible’s tweets that mention this information have been deleted by the company.

Did Visible know about the incident since last week?

An official statement from Visible arrived yesterday, but the company first acknowledged the issue on Twitter on October 8. Interestingly, the time order confirmation email sent incorrectly by Visible provided an ambiguous reason. “We apologize for the inconvenience. An error occurred when this email was sent to the member. Please ignore it.”

Enlarge / Visible initially vaguely addressed the concerns of October 8th.

A Visible customer responded angry to the delay. “Given the fact that you are currently under attack and are aware of the many users whose accounts have been compromised, this response is completely irresponsible.”

Despite the panic among hacked customers, you can at least find peace of mind in the fact that customers are not liable for fraudulent claims. “If your account is billed incorrectly, you will not be held liable and your bill will be cancelled,” the company said.

In addition to monitoring suspicious transactions, incident-affected Visible customers must change their credentials on both the Visible website and other websites that use the same credentials.

