Battlefield 2042 Developer Unveils Hazard Zone, Last Exciting PvP Game Mode





Hazard Zone, the final game mode of Battlefield 2042, has been revealed. This is a bit different from what we’ve seen in previous series and elsewhere. In the new mode, a team of four Nopat Specialists will be sent to a hostile territory, recovering data from downed satellites and competing to extract from that territory via aircraft. As the EA claims, this isn’t a battle royale game, but what exactly is it?

Hazard Zone is a squad-based mode that can be played on all seven All Out Warfare maps included at launch in Battlefield 2042. However, this is a completely different kind of experience. You will be placed in a team of four and you and your teammates will select your specialist before the match. According to DICE, this is an important step. You need to carefully consider the approach you take during the match and choose a specialist who works with your gear and skills for that strategy.

When you stop by, you and your team will use a special hazard zone-specific gadget called the Intel Scanner to find a down satellite that stores your data drive. These are the true purposes of the mode. Only two satellite crash sites will be active at the beginning of each match, but more satellites will drop during the course of the game.

The team should protect as many data drives as possible before extracting. There are two pre-determined opportunities to do this. The first extract is made a few minutes after the match and the second (and last) extract is available about 10-12 minutes after the start of the match.

The trailer is as follows:

If you go straight to the satellite, you will have to deal with the AI-controlled US or Russian occupation sent to protect the data itself. Hiring these soldiers can be costly, and DICE warns other teams of your location, pointing out that the choice of whether it gets hot or not can be difficult.

However, the Intel scanner will also detect drives carried by other players. As a result, you always have the option to attack satellite sites and drop them into a depleted squad trying to successfully escape.

These encounters can also be tense, as there are only two extraction opportunities, but only one member of the team needs to escape to get all the credits earned during the match.

Drives recovered in the match are converted into a metagame currency called dark market credits. It can be used before each match to purchase tactical upgrades, weapons and gadgets that will give you an edge the next time you go out.

With just over a month to release Battlefield 2042, players pre-ordering Ultimate and Gold editions, and EA Play subscribers, will jump a week earlier.

