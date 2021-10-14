Moto G Pure: Three things I like about Motorola’s $ 160 phone





The Moto G Pure surprised me with a return to the basics.

Patrick Holland / CNET

The $ 160 Moto G Pure is the cheapest phone tested in 2021. I didn’t know what to expect. With no 5G support, a 6.5-inch screen with a resolution of 720p, and a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, the benchmark performance test scored the lowest score of any phone tested. But after using the Moto G Pure for a few days, I was really impressed with its understated appeal.

The sole purpose of the existence of this phone is to be safe. And being cheap doesn’t mean I’m poorly made. In fact, the exact opposite. The Moto G Pure is priced at $ 160, before the discount, but there are certainly some. Looking at this, you can buy four and a half Moto GPure phones for the price of an iPhone 13. Or buy one and save $ 569. Obviously, the iPhone 13 is a great phone in almost every respect. But basically, Moto GPure claims to be well over its weight at $ 160. (Telephones are not available abroad, but $ 160 translates to about $ 120 or $ 220.)

Moto G Pure has a refreshing and minimalist atmosphere. It handles the basics well. It’s not full of energy, but it’s not annoyingly late. And it’s rarely noticeable to me.

Moto GPure has good battery life

The Moto G Pure has a 4,000mAh battery. It’s big, but even a Motorola phone isn’t the biggest battery you can get. But when you combine that battery with a near-stock version of Android 11, a MediaTek processor, a low-resolution display, and a 4G LTE connection, you’ll have a satisfying phone in terms of battery life. Motorola estimates two days on a single charge. In the few days I had the phone, I charged it twice. In other words, you should be able to go through the day without any problems.

The Moto G Pure has a 13 megapixel camera and depth sensor.

Patrick Holland / CNET Moto G Pure camera works, but not surprising

There is one 13 megapixel camera on the back. Technically, there is a second camera in the form of a 2 megapixel depth sensor. The two work together in portrait mode and spot color photography. I don’t know what to expect from a camera on a $ 160 phone, but the Moto GPure definitely exceeded my expectations.

Is the Moto G Pure camera at the level of the iPhone, Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy S21? of course not. However, the price of these phones is $ 300 to $ 500 higher than the Moto GPure. In most cases, can you take a decent picture with good lighting? of course.

The camera has HDR, portrait mode, and Google lens. There is no night mode, and photos taken indoors under dim lighting have image noise and softness.

This is what a photo taken at night from a $ 160 phone looks like.

Patrick Holland / CNET

The Moto G Pure has a Pro mode that allows you to manually dial your photo settings. Pro mode also has a floating window histogram. Phones that are four to five times more expensive than the Moto G Pure do not have a histogram in the default camera app.

The camera also includes Moto shortcut features such as auto smile capture and gesture selfie that lifts the palm to trigger a selfie photo. I miss the MotoAction shortcut that double-twists my wrist to open the camera app.

Moto GPure is a minimalist phone

Mobile phones are often sold based on specifications and new flashy features, but what makes mobile phones really attractive is that companies bring together all the different elements to make them cohesive. How to do it. Moto GPure and its clean, modern design are good examples. Pure has a minimalist harmony about it.

I like the simplicity of the $ 160 MotoG Pure.

Patrick Holland / CNET

The only thing that looks outdated is the teardrop cutout on the selfie camera display. The back is plastic coated with an attractive textured purple finish. The fingerprint reader (remember?) Is on the back and is easy to use without looking. But what really connects everything is a near-stock version of Android 11, where small software is popularized by Motorola. While playing games like Alto’s Odyssey or Asphalt 9, there is game time that minimizes distractions. For example, there are Moto Actions that allow you to perform chopping motions to turn the flashlight on or off while holding your phone.

The Moto G Pure lives up to its name by offering a pure 2021 phone experience, without the complex frills that define more expensive phones. The Moto G Pure definitely has its drawbacks, but the price can make up for them.

In the US, you can order a universal unlocked Moto GPure for $ 160 on the Best Buy, Wal-Mart, B & H Photo, Amazon, and Motorola websites. You can also order the Verizon version. In the coming months, T-Mobile, AT & T, US Cellular, Cricket, Consumer Cellular, Boost Mobile, Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, Republic Wireless will sell Pure, and Metro by T-Mobile will offer a free MotoGPure. When switching to that service.

