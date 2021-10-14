Genshin Impact Elon Musk Crossover Contest MiHoYo’s Flashback





Photo: Britta Pedersen-Pool (Getty Images)

I’m sure I died and went to hell. Last night, Genshin Impact’s official Twitter account tweeted a contest that included inviting billionaire CEO Elon Musk to Shanghai developer miHoYos headquarters. Obviously, it wasn’t just Im who felt this way, but the contest was quickly canceled as fans shared their feelings about it.

Prior to announcing the contest, the display name of the Genshin Impact account was changed from Paimon, a guide fairy who assists players during the main quest, to Genshin Impact.

The account then posted an image containing the following text around 10 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Follow Ella Musk @ Paimon2themoon

After 500,000 fans follow, @ GenshinImpact will be renamed Paimon.

@ Genshin Impact follows @elonmusk when 1 million fans follow

When 3M fans follow, @GenshinImpact invites @elonmusk to stream GenshinImpact

CEO Dawei invites Elon Musk to miHoYoHQ after 5 million fans follow

In fact, I’m not against corporate collaboration. The collaboration with KFC, where Chinese players got red and white wings in the game, was cool. But what about this? This is a pure clinge.

Elon Musk is a technology billionaire who has recently become the wealthiest person in the world. He is best known as the CEO of Tesla Motors and SpaceX. He also disseminated false information about the pandemic, threatened union organizers, called Thai cave rescuers pedophiles, and caused controversy when asked to stop tweeting from federal agencies.

Named after the Genshin Impact Quest NPC, Elamsk’s Twitter account seems to be a promotional tool to introduce Genshin Impact fan creators. In the game, Elamsk is a girl who studies the language used by Hilli Charles, an enemy of Genshin Impact, similar to Breath of the Wild Bokoblin. Prior to this bizarre collaborative attempt, there was no connection between her and the tech millionaire.

G / O media may receive fees

And frankly, no one wanted to collaborate with Elon Musk and their beloved gacha game. By the time the Genshin Impact account deleted the contest tweets, we had already accumulated about 20,000 citation retweets, which is generally not a good sign. Most reactions from the player base were overwhelmingly negative. It has also been pointed out that the crossover attempt is a large reach, as Elon Musk is better known for being a billionaire than a gamer. Others were just not impressed by the annoying millionaire. Most fans felt that the community team was out of contact with the Genshin community.

The social media manager seems to have finally received the message. Around 2 am, the contest tweets were deleted from my Genshin Impact account.

At 3:57 EST, Elon Musk tweeted that he wanted to be the character of Genshin Impact.

If miHoYo never admits this case, I can forgive it. Twitter’s influence isn’t worth giving Elon Musk more social media relevance than he already has. And I know that most of the Genshin community feels exactly the same.

