Sony now allows you to line up to buy PS5 directly from them

The PlayStation 5 story wasn’t about killer next-generation games and tech benchmarks, but about 11 months after its release and how difficult it was to buy. For some, it can be a little more difficult. Today, Sony has launched a website where you can put your name on your hat for the restocking of PS5 next month.

There are some basic rules. First, you need a PlayStation Network (PSN) account. It’s a Sony online membership that allows you to buy games and more from the PlayStation Store and sign up for services such as PS Plus and PS Now. Also, although technically open to people living abroad, consoles can only be shipped to addresses in the United States. It is also limited to one console per PSN account ($ 499 standard version with disk drive or $ 399 model without disk drive).

To join, first sign in to your PSN account. Then you need to knock out one of those ridiculous little internet verification puzzles. Then click the sign up button. that’s it! I signed up.

Please note that this does not guarantee a slot. According to Sony, the choice is based on a mix of available supplies and is determined by previous interests and PlayStation activity, which sounds a bit ominous. If you choose, Sony will send an email to the address associated with your PSN account. It includes the date and time when you can log on and purchase the console, and the date and time when the invitation ends. A confirmation email will be published early next month.

So, yeah, it’s unlikely that it will all work out in the end. But hey, clicking on the insane capture check defeats being lined up at midnight outside the local Best Buy.

