TMS Aurelius 2021 Overview

TMS Aurelius 2021 is a reliable, powerful yet easy-to-use database application designed to help Delphi programmers create interactive database applications, a comprehensive suite that provides a wide range of advanced and powerful tools that give you complete control over your workflow. It offers full support for data processing, complex and advanced queries, inheritance and polymorphism. With this amazing tool, users no longer have to deal with complex and advanced SQL queries and statements. It also supports many database access components, such as AnyDAC, SQLDirect, IBX, dbExpress or ADO, for example. You can also download My Visual Database 2020 Free Download.

TMS Aurelius 2021 is an excellent application that integrates seamlessly with ORM functions that will meet the needs and requirements of professional users, it uses a single Delphi code to transparently target multiple databases, the software uses a multiprocessor feature that enables users to manipulate data using different map modeling techniques. This great application facilitates the automatic production of database structure and effectively manages the lifespan of objects using Object Manager. The program also gives you the possibility to hide all layers of database access, thus, presenting a clearer business logic to your potential clients. It supports multiple databases like MS SQL Server, Firebird, MySQL, AnyDAC, SQL Direct and many more. You can also download Clever Database Comparer VCL Free Download.

Features of TMS Aurelius 2021

Here are some noticeable features that you will experience after TMS Aurelius 2021

Software Full Name: TMS Aurelius 2021 Setup File Name: TMS_Aurelius_v5.5.rar Setup Size: 15MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Standalone Setup Full Compatibility Mechanical: 32-bit (x86) / 64-bit (x64) Latest version added in October 13, 2021 Developers: TMS Aurelius

System Requirements for TMS Aurelius 2021 Operating System: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1/10RAM: 512MB Hard Disk: 20MB Processor: Intel Dual Core Processor or higher TMS Aurelius 2021 Free Download

