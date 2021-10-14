The Rebellion Early Access Free Download





Setup Rebellion Early Access Free Download PC Game in one direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and strategy game.

Rebellion Early Access for PC 2021 Overview The main concept of Rebellion is to blend traditional RTS elements with third person action. You can change your camera at any time to own your hero, build structures, or give commands. You have the option to equip every unit in your army with whatever weapons and armor you want; Including your hero. Each armor set has different advantages that make your units more powerful, but slower. The right gear can turn a friendly unit into a little boss waiting for your orders! Key Features Control from above, join the armies of Battlefield Command from afar, or lead your warriors up close and personal with a specialized hero unit. You can quickly change your point of view for third-person combat, then seamlessly transition into an RTS view to build your base, manage units or craft equipment! Unlimited customization of individual unit equipment You make decisions about the composition of your army down to the weapons and armor your men use. Each unit can be quickly and simply set up as you see fit. Online Multiplayer Take part in a dynamic and strategic war against other players or against AI in a multiplayer or free to all environments. The strike system units can roll or balance depending on the size and weight of the weapon! Units that recover from a fall are very weak! The armor worn by the unit can increase its flexibility. Wave Defense Survival Hone your skills alone or online with friends in the random wave defense mode. Put your strategic ability to the ultimate test against hordes of increasingly difficult AI. They will throw everything at you! How long can you survive? Music Credits Primary Composer Zhao Shen Supplementary Music By Dylan Cooke If you give our game a chance we can promise you three things. We will always be open and honest, we will never pay to win, and we will never forget that making exciting games for you to enjoy is the reason we started this journey. I hope you come with us! We left our jobs three years ago to create this game and we will never give up our passion! Sincerely, Caz Game Design Team

Description of adult content

The developers describe the content like this:

It contains a moderate amount of violence, blood, blood and death.

Technical Specifications for this version Game Version: Initial Version Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download Kit / Re packer: Early Access Game File Name: The_Rebellion_Early_Access.zip Game Download Size: 2.5 GBMD5SUM: e35c3457657546179658316a63e1f00e System Requirements

Before you start The Rebellion Early Access Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor OS: Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor: Intel i5-2400 or Radeon Equivalent Memory: 6GB RAM Graphics: At least 2GB VRAM GFX DirectX Card: Version 10 Storage: 5 GB available space Additional notes: High speed internet required for multiplayer The Rebellion Early Access Free Download

Click on below button to start The Rebellion Early Access. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the full setup link for the game directly.

