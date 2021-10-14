



iDevice Manager 2021 Free Download Latest Version for Windows. It is complete offline installer standalone setup of iDevice Manager 2021.

iDevice Manager 2021 Overview

iDevice Manager 2021 is a reliable and efficient application that allows you to transfer songs, photos, videos, phonebook entries, notes, calendar items, SMS and WhatsApp messages from iPhone to PC, an efficient application that enables you to back play device data with just one click and restore phone data when needed, It also gives you real-time access to the device’s file system and allows you to create your own MP3 ringtones, view SMS messages, play music and more useful functions. It also displays complete information about the device such as capacity, iOS version, model number, used space, and free space. The program supports direct access to iPhone photos, emails, SMS and videos. You can also download Mobile Device Manager Plus 2020 Free Download.

iDevice Manager 2021 is an excellent application for managing Apple devices in the Windows operating system. It enables you to automatically copy videos directly from iPhone to DropBox archive or OneDrive. Working with this great tool is simple and easy, just connect your iPhone to the USB cable on the computer, select the photos and videos you want to transfer and launch iDevice Manager, you will be able to look directly at your iPhone, iPad and iPad file system Touch Plus upload and download files over a USB connection without worrying about the file format. Overall, iDevice Manager 2021 is a reliable and efficient application that helps you to transfer photos, videos, music, notes, etc. from iOS device to PC. You can also download ManageEngine OPManager Enterprise 2020 Free Download.

Features of iDevice Manager 2021

Below are some noticeable features which you will experience after iDevice Manager 2021 free download

iDevice Manager 2021 Technical Setup Details

Before you start iDevice Manager 2021 free download, make sure you have the system specifications listed below

Full Software Name: iDevice Manager 2021 Setup File Name: iDevice.Manager.Pro.10.8.2.0.rar Setup Size: 61MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Standalone Setup Full Compatibility Mechanical: 32-bit (x86) / 64-bit (x64) ) Last Version Added On: October 13, 2021 Developers: iDevice Manager

System Requirements for iDevice Manager 2021 Operating System: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1/10RAM: 512MB Hard Disk: 70MB Processor: Intel Dual Core or above processoriDevice Manager 2021 Free Download

Click the link below to start iDevice Manager 2021 free download. This is complete offline installer standalone setup of Windows. This will be compatible with both 32-bit and 64-bit windows.

Password 123 This post was last updated on: October 13, 2021

