Is your iPhone or Android phone messed up?Here’s how to organize your phone apps





Apple will showcase the new Apple Watch Series 7 and iPhone 13

Apple has announced the iPhone 13. It comes with a larger battery and a better camera.

PA Media-News, PA Media-News

It’s not just your office space that may feel cluttered, or one closet in your home is random and cluttered.

Our smartphone also looks messed up.

Thanks to the generous storage upgrades, iPhone and Android smartphones can support more apps, so we are accumulating downloads from our preferred app store.

Also, even with all the folders, widgets, and other tools that help you keep track of your apps, your phone can still feel confused. With enough apps on the iPhone, you may forget that you have downloaded something by scrolling through multiple screens with your app Scavenger Hunt.

New AirPods and MacBook? Apple hosts event on October 18th

Postponement of office return: Amazon allows employees to work remotely indefinitely

But it doesn’t have to be like this.

Here are some tips for controlling chaos and giving yourself a better smartphone. Here are some tips for organizing your iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, or your smartphone.

Remove the app and clear the deck

Check and clear all apps you don’t need or still like, but want to pull from the screen as shortcuts.

On iPhone, press and hold the app until you see a pop-up containing multiple options, such as deleting the app or editing the home screen. If you edit the home screen, you will see all the apps shake. Tap the minus sign to delete the app or send it to the app library. That is, the app is retained, but the on-screen shortcuts are removed.

In home screen edit mode (the app is still rocking), you can click the dot at the bottom of the screen to delete the entire home screen and speed up the process.

This process works similarly on Android smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy, long press on the app to remove the shortcut or the app itself.

Organize phone apps

Here’s the fun part. It’s about understanding how you want to organize your apps. Here are some options:

Create a folder

Folders are the best bet if you want to swipe as few screens as possible. On both iPhone and Android, press and hold an app, then move your finger over another app to create a folder.

Then you can give it a name of your choice. For example, you can create folders for game apps, social media, and shopping apps.

Widget provides view

The plus side of the widget is that you can see the information at a glance without opening the app. For example, you need to see the weather and the next appointment that appears in the calendar app.

To add it to your iPhone, go back to the editing features on its home screen and press the plus sign in the upper left corner. This will show you all the available widgets you can add, from small squares to rectangles that can span the width of your screen.

On Samsung devices, press and hold an empty area on the screen to select the widget.

Themed home screen

Combined with widgets, each can have a separate screen that carries a particular theme. For example, you might have a “work” screen with office email and related apps, and then another “fun” screen where you can swipe to access games and other digital conversions.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @ brettmolina23.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2021/10/14/phone-iphone-android-organize-apps/6089346001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos