Nintendo Switch OLED is good news for handheld users, but it can be skipped as a home console update – TechCrunch





The new version of Nintendo’s hit switch console is different enough to justify itself, but for the millions of people who bought the launch version, it’s rarely necessary to buy. With a bigger, brighter and better screen, this game is suitable for those who are buying now, primarily planning to use it as a handheld, but plans to use the switch primarily as a fixed console. Upgrade if you have or are already using it. Still, many units can move during this holiday season.

At best, it can be difficult to determine what Nintendo’s hardware strategy is, or whether it actually exists. The $ 350 Switch OLED provides the perfect example of this. Nintendo releases almost the same version of the console that was underpowered at launch five years ago, as rivals Sony and Microsoft are striving to show that the next-generation console is the most powerful. Are you depressed? Or are you so confident?

The signs also don’t show rumors that a new new switch was planned this year with an internal upgrade and a new screen but the same form factor, but this wasn’t possible due to a pandemic and a lack of chips. Nintendo takes full advantage of the situation and sells it as a minor quality of life update, a method of hitting the OLED screen with the original hardware and repeating it over the years with the 3DS. Nintendo denied almost all explanations and speculations, but this story (again, just a rumor) has the right smell.

It’s hard to know what to say about the results. On the one hand, it’s clearly better than the original. On the one hand, it’s just a little better, and for some people it’s not at all.

The screen itself is clearly the biggest improvement. I was able to play Metroid Dread and the game looked great in a fast-moving, colorful and high-contrast environment. The darkness of the OLED screen makes the bright areas and colors more pop (measurements show that the peak brightness is actually low), and the additional screen area looks minimal in the photo, It’s really important and creates the details, the UI and text are much easier to understand.

Oh, and the dust it attracts really stands out in its black frontage.

The fast refresh rate of individual pixels in the OLED improves motion clarity and reduces the sensation of blurring one frame to the next. The screen of the original switch is fine for clarity, but it’s definitely better here.

The color cast is different from the original LCD, but most people won’t notice it in the game. The old one is the shift to green, which tends to be magenta in my eyes. Interestingly, the OLED models deep in the settings have “brilliant” and “standard” options. “Vivid” is pre-selected and certainly comfortable and gives the image a bit of saturation, but it’s not too much of a hassle.

In addition to this, the quality of the build generally feels good. The flimsy kickstand is much more sturdy and adjustable, and the whole feels better organized. There are no major changes inside, but the thermal profile has been slightly improved, which makes it a bit cooler and uses less fan. Speakers are probably improved, but still almost a last resort.

The SwitchOLED comes with 64GB of internal space, which is a great upgrade from the original 32. Of course, everyone intends to put a micro SD card there anyway, but system volume is preferred and now there is much less need to archive old games.

For those who play or plan to play Switch games primarily on the device itself, Switch OLED is simply a great device. It’s not worth paying the full price again to upgrade, but if you need to buy a new console after donating or selling your first console, it’s worth an additional $ 50. (It’s $ 150 more expensive than the handheld-only Lite, but for me the trade-off of not having a TV mode is always too much to justify.)

Of course, if you like me and tend to keep the switch in the dock all the time except when traveling, almost nothing changes. Technically there’s a new dock, it feels a bit more solid, it has an Ethernet connection for wire lovers, but almost everything else is the same for you.

There is no doubt that Switch OLED is currently the best way to play Switch games, but no one should still feel the need for an upgrade. Who knows when the next generation of Nintendo consoles will arrive? I don’t think even Nintendo knows much about it. So, for now, keep your cash unless the existing switch is defeated or goes better in the hands of someone else.

