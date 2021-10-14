Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Release Trailers and Details





Zombies are back at this year’s Call of Duty: Vanguard. Activision, Sledgehammer Games, and Treyarch released a mode trailer Thursday morning to let players see the old-fashioned zombie killing action for the first time. While Sledgehammer is developing most of the Call of Duty: Vanguard, Zombies mode will be the studio’s Treyarch joint behind the original undead experience, dating back to the 2008’s Call of Duty: World at War.

Returning to the World War II setting, Vanguard Zombies seem to have more occult action. The trailer shows a Nazi captain named Fonlist using special relics to gain new knowledge and the ability to raise the dead. Use World War II era weapons, dive into the portal, activate crystal swords, place fire rings on the ground, and see players listening to Billie Eilish.

In a blog post in Zombies Mode, Treyarch provided some additional details. Vanguard’s first map is Der Anfang (The Beginning), which takes players to Stalingrad in 1944. For those who have focused on the Zombies story, another Q & A with a few Treyarch developers confirmed that Vanguard will provide some new details to the Dark Aether storyline. Players, along with demon scholars and four entities, fight the Nazi officer Fonlist and the deathless Cortifex as they attempt to summon soldiers from under Stalingrad.

Players can teleport to different areas to achieve unique goals such as Hotel Royal and Shinonuma on previous zombie maps set in swamps. Players return to Stalingrad’s base, upgrade their perks and pack up their weapons. The aforementioned entities are also at war with Kortifex, offering new capabilities to join players through special artifacts and bring them into other portals.

Image: Sledgehammer Games, Treyarch / Activity

In addition to the familiar Vanguards Zombies, a new randomized perks system, the Altar of Covenants, has been added. After the player returns from the portal and upgrades their equipment, new items can be sacrificed to the Altar of the Covenant. This gives you a random ability like Brainlot that can turn zombies into allies. Zombie matches should always be slightly different, as players will get a different collection of perks each time they play.

Players who complete all objectives, such as the Black Ops Cold Wars map, can leave the battlefield and earn large XP bonuses. But those who want to stay and survive as long as possible also have the option.

Zombies mode went in a different direction during the development of the franchise’s latest entry, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. So the map is now a free update for all players, not an expensive DLC pack. The developers have also added a zombie mode like Outbreak. This mixes a little round-based formula. It’s currently unclear if the studio will try other modes or release the map for free on Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Zombies feature complete cross-play across console generations, allowing players to proceed with Vanguard Battle Pass via Zombie Mode.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on November 5th.

