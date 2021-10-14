Metroid Dread Developer Missing from Nintendo Switch Games Credits





Image: Nintendo

Released last week for the Nintendo Switch, Metroid Dread surprised critics and players. Currently located at 89 in Metacritic, some have already called it the best 2D Metroid in the series. Now, some developers want to know why they aren’t listed in the credits.

According to a new report by Spanish game site Vandal, Nintendo has collaborated with Madrid-based studio Mercury Steam to develop the latest Metroid game, with previous developers having problems excluding them from the game credits section. Was there.

I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Metroid Dread team for such a great game, written by former Mercury Steam3D artist Roberto Mejas on LinkedIn on October 12th. I was passing through the roof. I know this directly because I’ve been on the team for eight months, even though it wasn’t included in the game credits.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Mejas worked in the studio in 2019, two years before the game was released.

Still, he writes that while playing the game he was aware of the considerable number of assets and environments I worked on … so my job is there.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Another former Mercury Steam developer also shared complaints about being excluded from game credits.

The whole team is also very proud! Former 3D character animator Tania Pearanda Hernndez wrote on LinkedIn. But it’s also sad to see that I’m not reflected in the credits for this work I’ve done. If I keep watching a lot of the animations I’ve created in all gameplay, it’s hard to see them thinking they should do this.

Vandal cites a third anonymous source that states that he has been excluded from credits despite working on the game for 11 months, based on a translation of the article by Kotaku. Mejas also told the site by email that he would fine employees who notified Mercury Steam within 42 days of leaving the company. A representative of Mercury Steam told Vandal that developers who haven’t worked on a project for at least a quarter of the time may make exceptions, but usually don’t credit.

Mercury Steam and Nintendo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Video game companies have long been stingy and capricious in developer credits and have deployed them in the form of penalties or rewards, depending on the situation. This issue occurred in Deathloop last month and last week with the release of Far Cry 6. In some cases, proper credit can be the most valuable part of working on a particular project. Many developers have abandoned high salaries for the opportunity to add a new Call of Duty or Assassins Creed to their resume.

With the success of Metroid Dread, which has already set a new sales record for the series, credits are not only right, but equally valuable. It’s unclear if the game will be patched to renew credits or if the contributions of some former Mercury Steam developers will continue to be erased.

