Nanoleaf Lines are color-changing modular LED smart lighting panels.





First, there was a triangle. Then there was a square. Then came the hexagon, and now say hello to the line. No, this is not a 6th grade geometry homework. Catalog of the latest modular LED light panels added to smart lighting maker Nanoleafs. The new Nanoleaf Lines are rod-shaped, ultra-lightweight, color-changing lights. Backlit and connected at a 60 degree angle to create the geometric design of your choice. Two-color zones allow you to add a visual feast to your walls and ceiling with Lines ($ 199.99).

Like the Nanoleafs Shapes, Canvas, and Elements wall panels, Lines can be installed using pre-attached double-sided tape, so you need to plan your design before committing, but it’s easy to set up. .. Equipped with a large plug with a 14.7-foot cable, each line emits 20 lumens, has a color temperature range of 1200K to 6500K, and can display over 16 million colors. You can link up to 18 lines per power supply and control them with voice control using the Nanoleaf app, remote control on your device, or compatible voice assistant. Lines only works on 2.4GHz Wi-Fi networks

Nanoleaf Lines are modular light panels that can be mounted on the wall or ceiling. Image: Nanoleaf

Nanoleaf provides 19 pre-configured dynamic RGBW lighting scenes (meaning color shifts) in the app. Alternatively, you can create your own scene to add atmosphere to your home theater or enhance your favorite chill-out space. Lines also works with Nanoleafs’ music visualization technology to sync with songs in real time.

The entire Nanoleafs smart lighting line is compatible with Apple HomeKit

Unlike modern Elements panels, which are more suitable for more traditional home decor, Lines has a very futuristic feel and honestly looks like it was tailored to the YouTuber background. The backlit appearance is also a departure from other shapes that project light outwards rather than towards the wall. This product line also seems to have been designed with gamers in mind. In particular, Lines integrates with the Nanoleafs screen mirror feature to synchronize lights with on-screen colors and animations. This requires the Nanoleaf desktop app, but it also works on TVs that use an HDMI connection.

The entire Nanoleafs smart lighting line is compatible with Apple HomeKit, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Samsung SmartThings, and IFTTT, allowing you to control, dimm, and modify your design using voice commands or smart home routines. In addition, like today’s lighting panels, Nanoleafs Lines can act as a thread border router for connecting the Essentials lines of light bulbs and light strips to your network without a third-party hub.

The screen mirror feature allows you to synchronize the colors of Nanoleaf Lines to your computer screen. Image: Nanoleaf

Ultimately, Nanoleaf states that all thread-enabled devices use Nanoleaf border routers to connect to the thread network. Threads are a key technology in the Matter smart home standard aimed at integrating smart home devices and platforms and increasing interoperability. According to Nanoleaf, Lines was designed with Matter in mind and will work with the new standard through next year’s software update.

Nanoleaf Lines can be pre-ordered on October 14th from the Nanoleafs website and Best Buy. Smarter Kits (9 Lines) are $ 199.99 and Expansion Packs (3 Lines) are $ 79.99. Black and pink skins to customize the look of the front of the line, and a flex connector to the bed with curved corners will be available later this year.

