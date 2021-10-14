Florida promises future support for Apple Wallet’s ID feature





Last month, Apple revealed the first US state to add support to Wallet’s ID, one of the features included in iOS 15. Florida could now be another state that integrates citizen identities into Apple Wallet.

Florida citizens will be able to download a digital driver’s license starting next month, as reported by Florida Politics (via MacRumors), according to the Florida Highway Safety Vehicle Authority.

Currently available from the Florida Smart-ID app. The app will also be available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in mid-November. It took the state about seven years to get a digital ID, but it won’t be long before Apple Wallet is fully supported. Florida politics writes:

In addition, he [FLHSMV motorist modernization directorTerrence Samuel] The department said it is working with Apple to make the system available in Apple Wallet.

Florida has been removed from the list of recent states Apple has partnered with for wallet digital IDs … Samuel was surprised that the state wasn’t on the list, but hoped it would be added to the list of partners. Then I exchanged information with Apple.

The report also states that the app is ready for “law enforcement roadside stops, age checks, and department customer notifications.” In the future, it will be used for car rental, voting, airport security, ride sharing and more.

Currently, Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah are working with Apple to support the ID feature of Apple Wallet. Recently, Apple Pay and Apple Wallet VP Jennifer Bailey said Apple is already in talks with many other states.

Jennifer Bailey, Apple Vice President of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, adding a driver license and state ID to Apple Wallet is an important step in our vision of replacing a physical wallet with a secure and easy-to-use mobile wallet. We are pleased that the TSA and so many states have already joined in to achieve this for travelers across the country using only the iPhone and Apple Watch. We are already in talks with many states as we are working to provide this nationwide. future.

We’ll let you know when these and other states start adding support to Apple Wallet.

