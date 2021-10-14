Treyarch Announces Call of Duty: Vanguard-Zombies Story





Treyarch has announced the first look and story of its latest title, Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Mode, which will be released on November 5th.

Sledgehammer Games is bringing us back to World War II with special forces in Call of Duty: Vanguard premium games and multiplayer combat. In addition, Activision will ship Treyarch-developed zombie mode with Vanguard on the console and will release a PC when Vanguard goes on sale.

In today’s video, Treyarchs leaders Craig Houston, Tony Bedard, and Gavin Locke answer some of the pressing questions from fans about Der Anfang, the next chapter in the dark ode slack that drove zombie folklore. rice field. This kind of gameplay is a nuisance for Call of Duty fans and is like avoiding spending a lot of time on rival games like Halo: Infinite and Battlefield 2042.

In a video released today, Professor Gabriel Craft said there was a problem with Stalingrad as the Nazis found a way to win the war using the Dark Aude entities serving the Third Reich.

In zombies, special forces operatives need all the help they can get to survive the undead.

Vanguard Zombie Story

Image Credit: Sledgehammer Games

Vanguard zombies reveal that dark ode-dimensional entities have been in contact with humans for centuries. Players can see what was happening in the Dark Aether before the events at the Project End Station changed everything. In fact, the Cyclotron incident at the End Station has sparked a Vanguard Zombie event. Dimensional Violations rejuvenate the long dormancy collected by the Nazis, giving SS Commander Franz von Liszt the opportunity to bond with the Dark Aether lord and win alone in World War III.

Only a small band of Allied Special Forces soldiers who have formed a bond similar to the entity of his Dark Aude is in the way of him. As a result, the new character has a different setting than last year’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies, but has the same level of high stakes with global implications.

The new main villain is Oberfhrer Von List, commander of SS Battalion Die Wahrheit. His soldiers plundered the Earth in search of mysterious items, and their search was rewarded with an artifact that symbioticly linked Von Liszt with former Dark Aude lord Cortifex the Deathless. rice field. Cortifex shares the power to revive the dead, and the world is now at risk of being attacked by an army of Nazi zombies.

Other Dark Aether entities include the Conqueror Norticus, who once led the Cortifex Army in the Dark Aether. Saraxis the Shadow is a witty and evil trickster who sees humans as playthings. The Inviktor the Destroyer is the ultimate frontline fighter, staying home in fierce battles and constantly seeking blood. Warlock’s Belker is a master of dark ode rune magic, fascinated by humans and their militant methods. Players can learn more about these entities and the rebellion against Kortifex as they go deeper into the game.

When humans interact with one of the artifacts, they form a connection with the corresponding dark ode entity. Each of them provides access to different abilities. Grab the Sword of Inviktor and win the Ring of Fire attack. Belker’s mask grants her Eau de Shroud power, Norticus’s horn grants Frost Blast, and Salaxis Dragon grants Energy Mine.

Image Credit: Sledgehammer Games

Vanguard Special Forces came to Sterlingrad in response to a distress signal sent by Professor Kraft, a demon scholar threatened by Phonelist’s services. Players may have already found some pages from the Krafts diary during the Black Ops Cold War Zombies, if they look in the right place.

Soldiers find themselves trapped in a containment spell recalled by Cortifex. Separated from their bosses, they have to fight the overwhelming undead power. When their dark ether partner telepathically talks to them, Kraft will guide them on the radio. It all retains a very World War II military feel, but has a distinctive fantasy / horror edge.

The battle against zombies takes place in the ruins of Stalingrad, the farms devastated by the Marville War, the rooftops of Nazi-occupied Paris, and the Japanese camps in Shinonuma. All of these places trapped inside the Kortifexs barrier spell have a dark and disturbing visual touch. Stalingrad has a pile of excavated corpses, shrines and sacrifices at the top of Hotel Royale, skulls and runes everywhere.

A typical match starts in the center of Stalingrad. In the small starting area, you can fight zombies, access some upgrade machines, view the first three objective portals, and encounter some other surprises. The first big decision for the player is which objective portal to interact with. On the first day, players will have access to three goals: Blitz, Send, and Harvest.

For short matches, players should either select and select the goals and locations that are most likely to succeed, or focus on opening the part of the map that contains their favorite perks. For longer play sessions, players need to plan more carefully to open more maps and aim for personal records.

Achieving the goal is at the core of the gameplay loop, awarding the essence and salvage returned as two important in-game currencies. And more importantly, players can receive a sacrifice. It can buff at the altar of the new covenant.

The Mystery Box also increases in power over time, giving players a random chance to actually increase their power. When the map opens, the new Park Fountain will be available. Once the player completes the fourth goal, they will be able to start an optional Exfil event and successfully finish the match at their own pace.

Most matches can be completed with a successful extraction in about 20 minutes. This means achieving four goals and surviving the Exfil event.

