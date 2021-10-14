Microsoft has closed LinkedIn in China because of a “difficult” climate, Tech News News, and Top Stories.





New York (Bloomberg)-Microsoft’s LinkedIn has closed the localized version of its professional networking platform in China, making it the last major social media provider to withdraw from the United States.

LinkedIn said it made the decision in the light of “a very difficult operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China.”

LinkedIn said in a blog post Thursday (October 14th) that the company will shut down its current version later this year.

After entering China in 2014, LinkedIn seemed to provide a model for American internet companies to enter China.

In exchange for that privilege, the company has agreed to limit some content to comply with state censorship rules.

The service had approximately 52 million users in mainland China. Other social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook have long been banned.

Signs of Microsoft turmoil appeared in March. LinkedIn said it has suspended the registration of new members with China Services while working to ensure compliance with local law.

According to LinkedIn, China’s new strategy is to help local professionals find jobs in the country and focus on helping Chinese companies find quality candidates.

Later this year, we plan to introduce InJobs, the country’s new standalone job application. This site does not include social feeds or the ability to share posts and articles.

