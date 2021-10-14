Animal Crossing Direct Start Time and How to Watch Big Brewster Reveal





Another Animal Crossing: New Horizons updates are almost here and there are roosters who bring coffee. The New Horizons update was sparse in 2021, but Nintendo seems ready to end the year with an important update. Nintendo teased a showcase focused on New Horizons directly on September 23rd. And we knew exactly when we could predict when these announcements would be made.

Animal Crossing: If you want to see New Horizons Direct, you need to know the start time, perspective, and expectations.

Animal Crossing: When will New Horizons Direct start?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct will begin on October 15, 2021 at 10 am EST. According to Nintendo, this presentation lasts only 20 minutes. It’s certainly an exciting way to start your Friday morning!

Animal Crossing View: New Horizons Direct

Nintendo, like all other direct presentations, will livestream this Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct on its YouTube channel. I’ve embedded a live stream video below so you can come and watch it here on Friday morning.

If you can’t watch it live, Nintendo will upload a direct VOD after the event. Nintendo-focused influencers will probably co-stream the event and respond to its announcement, so this direct is a must-see.

What to expect from Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct?

Please pay attention to about 20 minutes of information about the content that will appear in “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” in November. This is the official description of Direct Tees. Starting with Nintendo Direct in September, we’ve finally learned that this update will reintroduce Brewster.

He is the pigeon who runs the coffee shop The Roost. Roosts have appeared in all Animal Crossing games since Wildworld, but weren’t prominently present in New Horizons at the time of launch. In-game characters began to hint at the addition of Brewster less than a month after their release, but until now they haven’t gained anything from their teasing.

It’s great that long-bullied additions come to the game, but this direct needs to reveal more. Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been a huge success thanks to the relaxing new social outlets released at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the updates have been exhausted.

The roost was made fun of at Nintendo Direct in September.Nintendo

We’ve only received a few minor updates this year, most of them just adding new cosmetic items. In the era of live service games, it’s clear that Nintendo hasn’t provided enough post-launch support for New Horizons.

With this direct, Nintendo will finally be able to highlight New Horizons’ upcoming features, items and cosmetics and provide a roadmap for the game as 2022 approaches. Since New Horizons is one of the best-selling Nintendo Switch games, we hope Nintendo has no plans to abandon this game after the Brewster update.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct begins at 10am EST on October 15th.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inverse.com/gaming/animal-crossing-direct-start-time-october-2021-brewster-update The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos