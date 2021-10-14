Master Chief Collection Update Overhauls Halo 2s Visuals





Halo 2 is a very good video game. It has everything you can want: a little turquoise guy, a bigger blue and red guy, some cool gorilla guys, the list goes on! However, the 2014 re-release of the Halo Anthology Master Chief Collection did not include most of the graphic details that actually make the video game look good. Seven years later, the classic Halo 2 is back and looks much better than I expected.

In the first release, Halo 2 was the flagship remaster of the Master Chief Collection. However, many players were disappointed with the classic Halo 2 graphics. This can be blamed for nostalgia, which is definitely part of the reaction of some players, but there was definitely a problem with the visuals of the game. Most notably, the cutscenes have no shadows and the game looks unpleasantly flat. Coupled with the faded lighting and weird color grading of the Windows Vista version, Halo 2 begins to look pretty scary. When the anthology was released in 2014, many of Window Vista’s most annoying features were dragged into the future.

In addition to the more obvious graphic glitches, there were wind and water color issues at some levels, and then a fixed multiplayer map. This patch also adds weather effects to some maps that have been missing since the game was re-released and fixes an issue with the nVidia graphics card’s fall foliage rendering. Overall, the difference is day and night. If you want to get an overview of all the fixes in Halo 2, watch the video below, including the very friendly Brute accidentally rolling a tank.

As someone who has never grown up in Halo 2 (I grew up in Halo 3 and Reach), I had no idea how severe the visual downgrade of the MCC was until I looked at the post-patch comparison. This was a particularly terrible problem due to the role of the Master Chief Collection in maintaining the history of the franchise. The Halo 2 Classic didn’t work for me, leaving the original graphics intact. Halo: The game’s status as a technical leap from Combat Evolved has been completely undermined by these visual glitches. Modifying the classic graphics means a better representation of Halo 2’s position in the history of the series, and the history of the entire XBOX.

Now, port Halo 5 to your PC (343 doesn’t really do this and knows you’re very busy with Halo: Infinite, let the girl dream).

