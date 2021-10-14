Diablo 2 “Legacy Code”: The resurrection is causing widespread connection headaches





The first few weeks of Diablo 2: The resurrection hasn’t been particularly smooth. At launch, players reported issues with the character disappearing or being locked out, and some players were unable to start the game at all.

After three weeks, some players are still struggling to connect to the game’s server. Several reports on Diablo 2’s investigation and resolution have been displayed in the Blizzard CS Twitter account since October 9th. In most cases, these are just a few examples these days. by the time.

[#D2R] We are aware of issues affecting the authentication server and may slow down or fail login attempts. We are currently investigating the cause and will provide updates as they become available. October 14, 2021

see next

Community manager PezRadar wondered what went wrong and what was going on, as the game was clearly a serious problem and fans were getting more and more angry with Blizzard’s apparent uncorrectable. I posted a long forum update explaining why it takes so long to categorize things completely.

“Saturday morning Pacific time was hit by a global outage due to a sudden surge in traffic,” explained Pez Radar. “This was a new threshold that the server never experienced at startup. This was exacerbated by an update released the day before to improve performance in game creation. These two factors Combined, the global database is overloaded. It will time out. “

To ease the load, Blizzard rolled back the Friday update, but it turned out to be inadequate. Another outage occurred on Sunday due to a larger surge in traffic. Things leveled off again on Monday when Blizzard modified Diablo 2’s backup global database and tried to switch to it. After the switch was made, the database continued to run the backup process instead of processing the request from the remote server.

This issue was fixed on Tuesday, but another high number of concurrent players on the same day further “degraded database performance” and database engineers are still working on a fix. The situation is so dire that the Diablo 2: Resurrected team hired engineers from other parts of Blizzard to help fix minor issues while focusing on “core server issues.”

“We also sought help from third-party partners,” Pezrader said.

Ironically, Blizzard’s desire to maintain a genuine Diablo 2 experience with remastering seems to be the main cause of all these headaches. In particular, one “legacy service” handles important features such as “create / join games, update / read / filter game lists, check game server status, read characters from database”. Diablo 2: Upgraded and optimized for Resurrected, but still rooted in 20-year-old technology and struggling to keep up with “modern player behavior.”

“In 2001, there was very little content on the internet about how to play Diablo 2 correctly (Baal runs on XP, Pindleskin / Ancient sewers etc. run on magical discoveries, etc.),” ​​Pez Radar said. Mr. says. “But today, new players can find out a number of great content creators who can teach them how to play games in different ways, many in the form of creating, loading, and destroying games. It contains a lot of database loads for us. We foresaw this as players are working hard to create new characters on new servers and get magical discoveries. However, I significantly underestimated the range I got from the beta test. “

Another big issue is how often the global database is saved. This happens frequently for no good reason. Blizzard has made some changes so far to make it smoother, and is working on more permanent fixes, but “it’s an architectural redesign that takes time to build, test, and implement.” Therefore, it will take some time. “”

[#D2R] As part of the problem investigation over the past few days, teams may be proactive in monitoring and responding to situations during peak play times, with periods of restricted login and game creation. October 13, 2021

see next

So far, Blizzard has taken three steps to make Diablo 2: Resurrected more accessible. Rate limiting. This puts an upper limit on the speed and frequency at which players can create and participate in the game. Creating an MMO-style login queue to prevent the server from suddenly crashing due to multiple simultaneous logins. Divide important functions into smaller services.

However, these measures could result in alienating all of Diablo 2: Resurrected’s player-based chunks on their own. For example, a player who encounters a rate limit will receive an error message indicating that there is a problem communicating with the game server. This isn’t much different from what’s happening now (although I hope it happens less often and fewer people). ), The login queue means that players may wait a long time before being allowed to join the game. Both are better than the current situation, but they rarely address the widespread call for complete eradication of these irritants.

Blizzard says he is working on coming up with a better long-term solution.

“There are people who are very enthusiastic about managing incidents, diagnosing problems, and implementing fixes in real time, not just on the D2R team, but across Blizzard,” said Pez Radar. “This game makes a lot of sense to all of us. Many of us on the team are lifelong D2 players. We play at the time of our first launch in 2001 and we are part of the mods community. As a developer. Not only as a player and a member of the community, we will continue to work until the gaming experience is comfortable. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcgamer.com/legacy-code-in-diablo-2-resurrected-is-causing-widespread-connection-headaches/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos