Pathfinder publisher Paiso forms the first union in a tabletop RPG





Image: Paizo Inc.

More than 30 employees of Pathfinder and Starfinder publisher Paiso today announce the formation of the United Paiso Workers Union with the support of Communication Workers of America, the largest media union in the United States. bottom. United Paizo Workers is the first union of its kind in the desktop role-playing industry.

The union has helped build a stronger working class in the United States, and I’m proud to stand with United Paiso Workers, Paiso editor Shay Snow said in a press release. I believe it was better when we all worked together. Unionization ensures that workers can sit at the table and our voices and concerns are heard and addressed so that all of Paiso can move forward towards a positive future.

Based in Redmond, Washington, Paiso is often considered a direct rival to Wizards of the Coast, one of the world’s largest publishers of tabletop role-playing games and publisher of Dungeons & Dragons. In fact, the company was founded to publish long-standing official D & D magazines, Dungeons and Dragons, before Wizards of the Coast refused to renew its license in 2007. -And Pencil Adventure is the first book in 2009.

Paizo has run some of the most successful life campaigns in the history of desktop games, with legitimate players in more than 36 countries, as explained in a United Paizo Workers press release. However, despite this success, Paizos workers are under regular and intolerable crisis, with low labor payments and the need to live in one of the most expensive cities in the United States.

The workers who signed the announcement of the United Paizo Workers Union range from game designers and editors to software developers and engineers.

Paiso was severely criticized earlier this year for the dismissal of Salamarie, a 12-year veteran of the company responsible for customer service and community management. Diego Valdés, who worked for Marie, blasted the company due to the timid nature of Marie’s firing and lack of control and integrity on the way out of the door, and soon resigned.

It’s all because former employee Jessica Price has harassed Paiso executives (especially) against sexual harassment, fighting internal diversity efforts, and the toxic work environment that these actions fostered. It came to my mind when I published a long Twitter thread accusing me of being fired. .. Jeff Alvarez, president of Paiso, initially circumvented these claims before promising vague improvements in a follow-up statement.

These events, as well as internal conversations between Paiso workers, include inconsistent patterns of employment practices, payment of company-wide inequality, verbal allegations of abuse from management and management, and top management. Revealed allegations of harassment ignored or concealed by people. The announcement of the Paiso union continues. These findings further stimulated the need for clearer policies and stronger employee protection to ensure that Paiso staff can be hired with peace of mind.

United Paizo Workers has called on other desktop role-playing communities to support the effort and urged Paizo’s management to voluntarily acknowledge the union prior to negotiations.

The press release concludes that changes are promised internally and externally by the executive team. But the only way to ensure that all workers are heard is collective action. It is in this spirit that the Paiso workers have united to drive a real transformation of the company.

