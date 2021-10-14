Niantic Pokemon Go to Improve Egg Incubation, Tips, PokStops





Image: Niantic

Niantic announced on Wednesday plans to test a new raft of Pokmon Go’s minor gameplay tweaks over the next few months. Among them, we finally have plans to improve the experience for new players starting the game today.

We are constantly striving to improve the Pokemon GO experience against the quiet sniggers of those who have spent their time fighting mobile games and their myriad terrible decisions. But on this occasion, they seem to be improving the quality of life of the highly successful game, rather than clearly bringing terrible thoughts to the fore.

The following is a list of changes that may be tested in certain parts of the world.

Nickname Suggestions for New Trainers An Extended Set of Trainer Tips New PokStop Features Egg Hatch Updates with Option to Skip Hatch Animations A special research story that introduces new trainers to the world of Pokemon GO

These intriguing new PokStop features aren’t frustratingly explained, but the rest is very welcome news. Let’s disassemble them in the wrong order.

The egg hatch animation was outliers here and finally became a good paradise. Anyone who spends time in the game will know the frustrating experience of trying to do something in a timely manner at the moment the last footsteps caused the egg clutch to hatch. Then you get stuck in a series of inevitable, unavoidable long animations. After that, the assault you were trying to enter, or the rare monster you were trying to catch, will disappear for a long time. It’s great to be able to skip them, but not so great that you can delay the whole process until you’re ready. Please do that, Niantic. Is it?

The remaining three entries are aimed at improving the experience of new players. As someone who struggled to learn the insane rope tangles of the game last year, Im is very familiar with the horrific turmoil of today.

Nickname suggestions aren’t exciting, but they do help. With over a billion downloads, it’s clearly harder to find a unique set of letters and numbers that doesn’t look like a proposed password, so you don’t want to keep guessing or failing. Useful.

The extended set of trainer tips seems to be an important inclusion much sooner. You may have noticed that it started appearing on the loading screen in the last few days. A few days ago, Spinthrow was said to increase the chances of catching Pokemon, but it’s just about 14 months late. It almost reminds me of my confusion about what a spin throw is, but the first challenge demanded one of me. How do you spin? What do you spin? I didn’t mind mentioning it. (But I’m very good at it now!) Only this basic information is shown to the player from the beginning, which is very useful.

This is given great hope by a vaguely described new special research story that introduces a new trainer to the world of Pokemon GO. The game already has a lot of early quest chains aimed at getting you on the road, but they are now aimed at immersing you in all the paid elements of the game, and tragically what range People who can’t explain what they need to know when they actually get started. So if this can be dealt with in a useful and non-profit-focused way, it would be a big step forward.

Niantic will deploy these features to all players if they work as intended during testing. In the meantime, please be aware of the changes in PokStops and let us know what they are.

