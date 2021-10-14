Data Minor Leaks GTA Trilogy Outcomes on Bigfoot and RDR





Another day, another piece of information was leaked from Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy-The Definitive Edition. This time, Dataminer delved into the files on the Rockstar Games Launcher on PC to get a complete list of the achievements the remake can achieve when players release later this year. Some of them include fun references to memes and the long-awaited Bigfoot. Others seem to be associated with speedrun tactics and fan favorite exploits.

Kotaku first reported on the rumored GTA Trilogy remaster in August of this year. And on October 8th, after foreign rating information leaked the game’s existence, Rockstar Games finally officially announced the definitive GTA Trilogy with a short teaser, including GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas in the package. I confirmed that Since then, Rockstar hasn’t revealed anything about future collections, except for some vague information shared by publishers in newswire posts. Kotaku has heard from sources that rock stars are aiming to release these games in November. (I’ve heard that Rockstar will change plans again and release physical versions of the game, but these may not be released until after November.)

But while people waited for rock stars to show off more of these upcoming remasters, data mining GTA fans were able to find what seemed to be all the achievements of each game in the collection. .. GTA Forum user alloc8or posted a complete list of awards on October 13th. The same user posted the art of all achievements on October 8th.

Most of the achievements are what you expect, rewarding players for completing missions, performing side activities, and killing a certain number of gang members. A fairly standard GTA one. But some caught my attention.

81 years too late to spend 24 hours walking in the countryside (looking for Bigfoot).

This seems to be a direct reference to Red Dead Redemptions’ famous Undead Nightmare DLC extension. In that game, players were able to find and kill the last Bigfoot. By doing so, you will get the results of Six Years In The Making. This in itself was a reference to GTA: San Andreas, released six years before Red Dead Redemption. Players have spent years searching for the rumored Bigfoot in San Andreas. (It doesn’t exist, I’m sorry.) So the rock star joked about it at the Undead Nightmare. Now that the joke is over, San Andreas’ next remaster seems to mention the fact that the last Bigfoot died 81 years before the game started. This is 1911 when RDR1 was set up. Does it make sense? Go ahead.

Another achievement found in GTA: San Andreas seems to be directly referencing CJ’s popular memes from the start of the game … I’ll go here again. I’m usually not a fan of memes pushed into video games. You can see it in Halo Infinite, but this is fine as the memes are literally from San Andreas. To unlock it, just run 100% of the game and then start a new game.It ’s very easy and it ’s not difficult at all.

Some achievements in this collection seem to directly refer to faster and easier strategies for completing sometimes cumbersome missions that players have developed over the years.

A good example of this is the result of Got This Figured Out. To unlock this, the player must use the bus to deliver eight prostitutes to the GTA III police officer’s ball. This was a fairly early mission and proved difficult for many players as it required at least four prostitutes around the city to be delivered to one location in the Liberty City Policeman’s Ball in a short amount of time. I did. Most GTA III cars can only carry three passengers, so you’ll have to travel multiple times, and if you crash or get lost several times, your mission can fail. However, some clever players have found that they could grab the bus before performing the mission, park it near where it started, and use it instead to transport all eight women at once. .. Rockstar will now reward players for using this classic exploit.

A complete list of achievements is a great combination of regular progress rewards and praise for the more bizarre or non-standard Shenanigan. Oh, and this has been debated among many players for months, so the results suggest that rock stars are officially considering remastering these games rather than remaking them.

If you need more information, or if you want to see the remastered game in action first, we’ll see a trailer for this collection coming soon. Probably the 20th anniversary of GTA III, October 22nd. Seems like a perfect date to me.

