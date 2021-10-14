Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone Mode Seems More Fun Than Beta





Screenshot: EA

DICE has long claimed that the next first-person shooter, Battlefield 2042, lacks the Battle Royale component. Today, the company elaborated on the game’s third and final gameplay mode, Hazard Zone, in a blog post, but it’s not a battle royale. But it’s not a battle royale either.

When Battlefield 2042 goes on sale next month, we’ll avoid campaigns in favor of these three multiplayer modes. The first All Out Warfare is very similar to what was defined in previous games. Two teams, large-scale battles, a lot of confusion, little structure or direction. I checked it in the beta version last week. The second portal is a community sandbox mode where you can customize your own ruleset. Today, at the same exact time, Activision Blizzard announced Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Zombie Mode. By the way, DICE has pulled back the hazard zone curtain, known only by name for a while.

Here is the trailer:

Hazard Zone focuses on squad-based multi-team combat. Much smaller than the 128-player All Out Warfare, not overwhelming, with only 4 teams and 8 teams. (For PCs and next-generation consoles. For PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the player base is limited to 24.) The goal is to collect specific items and move them to extraction points. There are two extraction points, both of which are time. -There is a limit and it will be displayed at various times during the match. Only two teams can win one at the midpoint of the match and only one at the end. Also, when you die, you actually go down, unless your teammates can revive you, what they can do only if they procure items that allow them to do so.

look? Not a battle royale. But it’s also not a battle royale (mainly for the whole dying and for what you actually died).

Read more: Battlefield 2042 Beta feels wild, but somehow it’s safe to play

There are other wrinkles. One is for AI-controlled troops to roam the map in a way and frequency that DICE says is unpredictable. Second, you need to customize your loadout with a pre-assigned currency at the start of each match. In addition, Hot Streak is carried over between rounds. Therefore, if you win the match after the match, the cost of weapons and perks will be lower. (If you lose, the price will be reset.)

G / O media may receive fees

Personally, I’ve always been drawn to intimate battles in Battlefield games. The big competition in beta last week was explosive. Don’t get me wrong. But it couldn’t be clicked like in previous Battlefield games. Maybe the hazard zone will be my tea.

Battle (Non-Royal) Field 2042 will be available on November 19th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC. It will be available through Early Access to EA Play members and members of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

