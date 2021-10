On Thursday, more than 12 prominent cybersecurity experts criticized Apple and the European Union’s plans to monitor people with illegal materials and called for inefficient and dangerous strategies to strengthen government surveillance. rice field.

In a 46-page study, researchers detect Apple’s proposal to detect images of child sexual abuse on the iPhone and similar images of abuse and terrorists on encrypted devices. For writing ideas transferred by members of the European Union. Europe used dangerous technology.

Researchers wrote that spying on law-abiding citizens and resisting attempts to influence them should be a national security priority.

Known as client-side scanning, Apple, or law enforcement officials in Europe, scans images uploaded to Apple’s iCloud storage service to capture images of child sexual abuse on someone’s phone. Will be able to be detected.

When Apple announced a planned tool in August, it said that so-called fingerprints of images would be compared to a database of known child sexual abuse materials to search for potential matches.

However, the plan could cause turmoil among privacy advocates, technology eroding digital privacy, and ultimately used by authoritarian governments to track political opponents and other enemies. Caused concern.

Apple said it would reject such requests from foreign governments, but the protest suspended the release of the scan tool in September. The company declined to comment on the report released Thursday.

Cybersecurity researchers said they started the investigation before Apple announced it. In a document released by the European Union and a meeting with EU officials last year, Brock’s governing body will scan not only images of child sexual abuse, but also signs of organized crime and terrorist relationships in a similar program. They believed they wanted. ..

Researchers believe that a proposal to allow photo scanning in the European Union could come soon this year.

Ross Anderson, a professor of security engineering at the university, said he is currently publishing findings to inform the European Union of the dangers of the plan. Of Cambridge and members of the group.

Aside from surveillance concerns, the researchers said their findings showed that the technique was not effective in identifying images of child sexual abuse. Within days of Apples’ announcement, they said people pointed out ways to circumvent detection by slightly editing the image.

Susan Landau, a professor of cybersecurity and policy at Tufts University, has added another member of the group, Susan Landau. That is very dangerous. Dangerous for business, national security, public safety and privacy.

