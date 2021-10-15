The clubhouse has a new music mode that can be a place to play





Clubhouse is in fierce competition with large companies that want to own a live audio space, but it may be moving forward in certain ways. Before Amazon reported its entry into the space, and as Twitter began rolling out ticketed spaces where musicians could host shows, the company could make it a better place to play and listen to live music. We have launched a new music mode that allows you to do it. Spotify also has its own live audio app.

If you’re a Clubhouse musician, or if you like listening to live music in the app, a new music mode optimizes Clubhouse to broadcast music with high quality and excellent stereo sound. Clubhouse doesn’t say what high quality means, but it does say it’s now available for live broadcasts by connecting professional devices such as USB microphones and mixing boards. Clubhouse has already added spatial audio in late August. This makes the conversation sound more like a room full of people than a flat audio call.

GIF by Clubhouse

Tap the three dots in the upper right corner of the room and[音質]After selecting[音楽]You can easily turn on the music mode by selecting. However, if you just want to hear the performance, you can just sit down and enjoy the stereo audio from the headphones, speakers, or the phone itself, and you don’t have to do this.

Clubhouse also states that the recently introduced clip feature that can capture 30-second recordings also supports stereo sound, so audio quality remains the same when saving performance snippets in music mode. Music mode is initially available only on iOS, but according to Clubhouse, it will soon be available on Android.

Besides music mode, Clubhouse has also updated its search capabilities. The platform displays a search bar in a more convenient location at the top of the corridor. You can also wave to your friends directly from the search bar. This is a feature that allows you to quickly invite your friends to the live audio room.

Amazon is far from the clubhouse-only competition for live audio. Clubhouse may have learned the lesson last year when it created its own version of a voice-only chat room on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and even Spotify. All of this happened during a time when Clubhouse was still invitation-only and the app was difficult to grow. But now that apps are thriving, Clubhouse wants to retain as many benefits as possible.

