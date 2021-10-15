Edmonton was obliged to help a woman create a plot of the latest “Call of Duty” game-Edmonton





As a kid, Shelby Carleton spent hours in the world of very popular video games.

She is currently helping create the next chapter in the best-selling series, which will be released on November 5th.

Carleton was hired by Sledgehammer Games as a narrative designer to write stories and dialogues at Call of Duty: Vanguard.

After working on many indie games, the Edmonton woman was hired last March and started working on the title.

The company has worked on previous Call of Duty titles in the past and suspected she was being charged with the latest iterations.

“When they told me [I would be working on the next title] I was very excited. I heard the pitch of the game and it was sold. “

“Players will experience the influential battles of World War II as they fight for victory on the Eastern and Western fronts of Europe, the Pacific and North Africa,” reads the game description.

Carlton has loved video games since he was a kid, but in recent years he said he saw video games in new ways.

“I now like to think of games as empathetic machines, stepping into the story and experiencing something that can’t be experienced otherwise,” she said. “Character perspective, a world you have never been to.”

The story-telling and game design process was described as a “huge effort” — she said the sledgehammer was a team of about 400 people.

“You are allowed to give your own feedback and ideas. We can make it thanks to the power of the team. [something like this].. You’re writing with everyone else, going through the room and talking about the script. “

She hasn’t played the entire game yet — and said the team plans to play the full game together.

“We were all working at different levels, so we want to get the full experience and discuss with each other how excited we are to see what it looks like. “She said. “I definitely have an attachment to these characters.”

Carlton and her team worked with historians, producers, and other professionals to help shape the story.

Gamers also helped create another storyline that is rare in the gaming world. Her team was an equal part of men and women.

“That’s the way it should be everywhere. I can be an example, but my team and company too [can be an example] For a wider industry. “

The writer will soon move to San Francisco and get closer to action. After a few months of remote work at Edmonton’s home office, I plan to meet my colleagues in person.

2:02 Indigenous video game characters based on women’s background in Saskathuwan August 8, 2021 indigenous video game characters based on women’s background in Saskathuwan

As she completed this latest mission, she had time to look back on her whirlwind experience.

“Video games … take all the lessons you can do from them. I think games can tell you a lot about ourselves and others,” Carleton said.

