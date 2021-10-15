WhatsApp finally fixed the biggest privacy loophole





WhatsApp, an instant messaging app, encrypts chat backups end-to-end. This means that users can store backups independently of cloud storage or local device storage security mechanisms. Chat backup encryption has been deployed for Android smartphone users for local storage and Google Drive backup, and Apple iPhone users with iCloud cloud storage.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp allows users to encrypt chat backups before saving them to Google Drive or Apple iCloud. While these services have their own encryption and security protocols, WattsApp has long been at the mercy of third-party storage platform security measures rather than providing its own protection. I left it to you. This does not change how users back up their chats or how they are stored in Google Drive or iCloud.

Password or encryption key?

There are two ways users can choose one to protect their end-to-end encrypted chat backups. The user either creates a password or generates a unique 64-digit encryption key. If the user wants to restore a chat backup on the same phone or another phone, either should be used. WhatsApp, Google, or Apple will not have access to this security bulletin.

Protection against forced access

This does not mean that Apple or Google will allow someone to access or attempt to access WhatsApp chat stored in the cloud storage of your backup files. However, this added protection layer provides chat backups with the same protection that chats have in other ways. This is useful in gray areas such as local legislation that requires these platforms to pass user data stored in the cloud. In that case, WhatsApp chat can be plattered as plain text.

How to protect your password

Once the password is created, the backup key is stored in a backup key vault built on a component called a hardware security module (HSM). This is the secure hardware used to securely store the encryption key. When account owners use personal passwords to protect end-to-end encrypted backups, and HSM-based backup keyvaults store and protect them, Facebook software engineers Slavik Krassovsky and Gabriel Cadden said that the encryption was It’s stated in a statement explaining how it works. The HSM-based backup key vault is responsible for conducting password verification attempts.

Tougher but safer

For example, if a user chooses an encryption key, remembers it and punches it correctly and feels that they can restore the chat backup on a new phone, it may be a bit more secure than the password with the key stored in the backup. Key vault. 64-digit keys do not fit in HSM-based vaults. This further eliminates potential failure points in the security chain.

WhatsApp has added the latest updates for Android phones and Apple iPhones, but not everyone has this feature yet. The company says it plans to make encrypted backups available in stages to ensure a smooth deployment. If displayed to the user,[設定]>[チャット]>[チャットバックアップ]>[エンドツーエンドの暗号化バックアップ]You can go to and create a password- or encryption key-protected backup. The user can choose to turn this off at any time. At least for now, it shows that encrypted backups are not enabled by default for all users. When users enable it, everything they back up, including messages, videos, photos, and GIFs, is encrypted.

Brute force?

What if a hacker wants to access an encrypted backup using a brute force attempt? The key or password will automatically become permanently inaccessible after multiple failed unlocks.

With over 2 billion active users worldwide, WhatsApp is by far the most popular instant messaging app in the world. Second place is Facebook Messenger. According to the company, WhatsApp users send over 100 billion messages daily worldwide.

