Animal Crossing New Horizons Update | Watch Brewster Direct Today





Fans are screaming for new content, and it only appeared when Animal Crossing: New Horizons seemed to be complete. Nintendo plans a major update to the game, which will land for free in November 2021.

Animal Crossing: Check out the New Horizons update later today. A special Animal Crossing Nintendo Direct Live Stream is coming, with Brewster and Roost coming back.

But when should British Nintendo Switch fans pay attention to Animal Crossing Direct? And what else do you know about future updates? Read on to find all the important details!

Animal Crossing: What do we know about the New Horizons update?

Nintendo has released the next Animal Crossing: New Horizons update short teaser trailer. This confirms that a beloved area called The Roost will appear in the game in November 2021. It seems to be on the left side of the museum. Of the art gallery.

Fans of the early entries in the Animal Crossing series know that Rooster is a coffee shop usually supervised by a bird barista named Brewster (also visible in the Teaser clip).

According to the video, the roost is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, where you can watch the teaser yourself. Get ready for caffeine-rich islanders!

When is Animal Crossing Direct in UK time?

Here in the UK, Animal Crossing Direct will start at 3:00 pm BST on Friday, October 15, 2021. This will tell you more about the live stream launching and the upcoming update in November.

In the United States, it is 7 am Pacific Standard Time or 10 am Eastern Standard Time, depending on the time zone. If you want to know the length of Animal Crossing Direct today, it is said to be about 20 minutes.

How to watch Animal Crossing Direct Live today

You can see today’s Animal Crossing Direct here! The live stream is hosted on Nintendo’s official YouTube and Twitch accounts, with the YouTube version embedded below. Look here when the time comes:

Animal Crossing: When was the November 2021 update for New Horizons?

For now, we don’t know the exact date and time when the November 2021 update will arrive at Animal Crossing: New Horizons. After today’s stream, you can update this article with lots of additional information. Everyone, take a look at this space!

Who is Animal Crossing Brewster?

Brewster is a bird barista and always serves coffee to the islanders at his café called The Roost. In previous games, cups usually cost 200 bells.

This is Animal Crossing: his first proper appearance in New Horizons, but Brewster has a well-known history in previous franchise entries.

Fans will remember Animal Crossing: Wild World, Animal Crossing: City Folk, Animal Crossing: New Reef, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Brewster.

Brewster has spread his wings beyond the game franchise! He also appeared in the background of the crossover fighting game “Super Smash Bros.” in the 2006s “Animal Crossing: The Movie” (also known as the original Japanese title “Butsu no Mori”). Played a short role.

Some fans say it’s too late to add Brewster to New Horizons to keep the game alive and satisfy the players, but he’s certainly a welcome addition. Roll it in November and bring some coffee!

