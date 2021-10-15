The act of balancing apples in China becomes increasingly sophisticated with technological crackdowns





So far, the most valuable companies in the world have seen their software business thrive in China. The iPhones App Store is a typical closed ecosystem, managed almost entirely by the company and usually recovers a 30% reduction from all payments.

Fortnite maker Epic Games has sued Apple for exclusive action this year, masking long-standing complaints from developers around the world. The iOS model is unfairly squeezing creators with the so-called Apple tax. South Korea passed a law in August that forced Apple and Google to open their mobile stores to different payment options. US parliamentarians are calling for similar action.

In September, the Chinese Supreme Court gave a green light to a proceeding filed by individual consumers claiming that Apple’s app charges were unfair, allowing them to proceed with a similar proceeding. Apple declined to comment on this decision or on this article. According to the company, App Store pricing is justified by the security and security it provides to its users, while at the same time providing developers with a global showcase of their apps.

The other side

Apple stands on the other side of the spectrum between consumers and developers, said Wang Qiongfei, a lawyer at Hangzhou-based Kinding Law Firm, which represents plaintiff Jin Xin. Due to the closed, exclusive system it created, Apple can raise prices as it wishes.

It’s hard to exaggerate Apple’s reliance on most iPhones in the world and China, where partners like Foxconn create a consumer market that produces about one-fifth of $ 275 billion in annual revenue. The local App Store has generated more revenue than comparable apps in the United States in four of the last five years. According to App Annie, consumer spending on the iOS platform in the first half of 2021 alone exceeded $ 9.1 billion in China, up 25% year-on-year.

This year, the country’s Internet population has exceeded one billion and is already the world’s largest gaming arena and electric vehicle market, making it an integral part of Apple’s current and future ambitions.

This is part of the reason Apple ensures that it stays on the positive side of Beijing. It runs a series of social and educational programs, employs millions of people throughout its supply chain, and has coveted contracts with Chinese companies such as Luxshare Precision Industry and BOE Technology Group. This will allow state-backed companies to process all local data and comply with censorship requirements. It helped protect it from a wider range of attacks on tech giants, says observers.

Apple has been doing so for years when China seems enthusiastic about forming model citizens, but only after an early clash with authorities.

State media usually reports in line with government-approved policies, but CEO Tim Cook was forced to apologize after state broadcaster CCTV criticized corporate customer service standards. I chased Apple until 2013. A year later, he accused the same outlet of creating a security risk for the iPhone. In 2017, Beijing investigated antitrust complaints related to the dominant position of Apple’s smartphones. Meanwhile, regulatory pressure has forced Apple to shut down major services such as iTunes Movies and iBooks.

Compliance with censorship

Since agreeing to host user data in China with a state-owned company in Guizhou in 2017, the California-based company has pressured to separate its business from Washington from China in response to censorship and removal requests. It resists and shows that it is an active partner in Beijing.

Doug Fuller, an associate professor at City University of Hong Kong, said these actions by Apple benefited from Beijing in some way.

In the first half of 2020, Apple responded to 94% of the Chinese government’s request for user device information. This is the best in the world in more than a handful of countries. In contrast, it is 82 percent in the United States, 81 percent in Germany and 48 percent in Australia. Many are related to customs investigations and are stated in the latest transparency report.

Last year, according to Niko Partners, the company removed more than 140,000 unlicensed games from the Chinese App Store, requiring developers to enter a valid license registration before publishing the game.

The company claims that privacy and respect for human rights are its guiding principles. This is almost incompatible with the current approach to China, said Nicholas Bekerin of the Paulzei China Center at Ale Law School.

Beijing’s Internet crackdown has entered its 12th month and has already had an indirect impact on Apple. Game limits, such as the three-hour weekly time limit for minors, and delays in approving new games can dig into revenue growth. However, there are long-term causes of concern.

Given the heap of data gathered from hundreds of millions of users, the government is chasing tech companies, partly because authorities are worried about the potential for social instability. Apples data is considered valuable because its users are early adopters and tend to be wealthier.

The same vast China-centric supply chain that underpins Apple’s success is another potential concern for regulators.

From Foxconn (also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry) and Catcher Technology to Luxshare and BOE, Apple’s manufacturing partners have gathered millions to assemble various parts to be incorporated into iPhones, Macs and iPads. .. The blue-collar factory jobs they offer are believed to be beneficial to those without higher education, such as migrant workers seeking to make a living in the city for their hometown families.

Loading

But huge numbers and lack of supply chain visibility are also risks. Labor disputes due to growing wealth inequality are considered one of the major threats to stability, with Apple partners, including Catcher and Hon Hai, in the past, especially after several Foxconn workers committed suicide in 2016. We have dealt with large-scale protests. Critics say it was an inhumane working condition.

Beijing has already criticized its tech companies for overwork. For Apple, an army of assembly line workers, often below the US minimum wage, is the key to maintaining a 40% rate of return.

So far, Apple’s strict control over its stance and content has been suitable for Beijing, and the company has imposed restrictions and removed apps at the request of the authorities. However, the iOS ecosystem itself can lead to scrutiny.

RuiMa, founder of Tech Buzz China, said Apple as a distribution platform must adhere to content rules and avoid anti-competitive practices.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/business/companies/apple-s-balancing-act-in-china-gets-trickier-and-trickier-in-tech-crackdown-20211013-p58zi8.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos