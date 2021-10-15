TikToker unveils its biggest Google office benefits, including free meals





TikTok users expose the greatest Google office benefits to employees who commute to the company’s main campus.

The video that surprised and jealous TikTok users is from a user named Ken Waks (@ken). In his clip, he revealed some of the biggest benefits he got while working at Google, from custom-made breakfasts to on-campus bowling alleys to playing with dogs at work.

“Working at Google was the best job I’ve ever done,” Waks captioned his post.

According to his video, Waks is primarily based at Googleplex, Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, California.

Campus has long been a source of attraction for non-Google employees. Even the 2013 movie, The Internship, starring Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn, has countless articles and videos centered around its incredible features.

Waks’ Viral TikTok makes it even more attractive. In his video, Google employees are dressed up, go to the gym on weekdays, and enjoy a luxurious and customizable meal for free.

TikTokers are completely fixed. Many comments were left in response to what appeared to be a very unique work environment.

“Why did you leave?” Asked one user.

“Oh, I went to the office for the first time today, but it’s still amazing,” another person added.

“I visited my friend on Google, and it was like a playground for adults,” another added.

Of course, this is just one experience. As some users have pointed out in the comments, many Google employees are doing intense or demanding work that may not be able to enjoy the benefits.

“I said my experience as a software engineer was very different,” wrote one commenter.

