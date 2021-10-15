A black Google employee demands security from him, and others share similar stories of discrimination





Angel Onuoha, a graduate of Harvard University and Google’s Associate Product Manager, has just had a terrible experience.

While Onuoha was biking on the company campus, security guards appeared and stopped him — currently unidentified Google staff called them. They didn’t believe he was an employee.

After that, the guards got the angel’s ID badge and the man couldn’t get on the bus home.

Immediately after he shared what happened on Twitter, people stood by him and pressured Google to investigate the entire trial.

Google’s black associate product manager now said in a viral tweet that the company was locked in security.

Image credit: angelonuoha7

Image credit: angelonuoha7

A Google spokesman told The Daily Dot that the company is “in contact” with Onuoha and “is conducting a thorough investigation.”

“We take this employee’s concerns very seriously,” the statement said. “In a broader sense, one recent step to reduce the occurrence of badges is to make it clear that employees should leave the investigation of access concerns to the security team. The security team is unconscious. Prejudice and the value of respect and inclusion interact with Google employees. “

His experience made others share similar stories of discrimination

Image Credit: Aldad of Damian

In a reply to Onuoha’s tweet, former security guard Albert Richardson of the company said he was also facing discrimination at work. According to Richardson, a colleague’s employee once claimed he was a “suspicious individual.”

“I had lunch in one of the microkitchens. My radio sounds like” Hey Al, can you go to the microkitchen upstairs after lunch? ” A Google employee has just reported a suspicious person in the area. “I spent an hour looking for myself,” he tweeted.

Image Credit: Kim Blievable

Image credit: DianaDee16

Image Credit: Str8FrmThaCr8

Image credit: suave_says

Image Credit: JonTheMadhatter

Image credit: btweet2all

Image Credit: DaniBeale

Image credit: johnra1360

Image Credit: HollyCr74980753

In July, Google reported that 2020 was the highest year ever for black employee recruitment, identifying 8.8% of Google’s US recruitment as black +. This figure is compared to 5.5% in 2019, which represented the highest profits of any racial group.

However, according to Google’s latest Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion reports, only 4.4% of Google’s US workforce is black +. In terms of leadership representatives, this number is even lower, with only 3% of US leadership positions held by black and above employees. In addition, only 1.3% of the company’s leadership position is occupied by women over black.

Many have demanded accountability from Google

Image credit: AptDev32

Image Credit: MzTeel

Image Credit: Tammy Pescatelli

Image credit: theRYANmitchell

Image credit: cosmiquemuffin

Image Credit: ManoMarks

Image credit: zshn_dev

Image credit: mamalabrenda

Image credit: juliegabrielli

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.boredpanda.com/black-google-employee-security-call/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos