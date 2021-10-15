Roku Streaming Stick 4K Review: A small improvement to the winning formula





Compared to the myriad of streaming services they offer, Roku’s streaming TV devices don’t seem to be in time. CNET’s longtime favorite, the original Roku Streaming Stick Plus, hasn’t changed much since its debut in 2017. For four years, it’s been an affordable and easy way to get Netflix, Amazon Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more to your TV. At 4K.

In 2021, Roku will finally replace Plus with the new Streaming Stick 4K, but like other recent updates to products like Roku Ultra, the upgrades are minimal. The most notable change is the addition of support for the Dolby Vision HDR format.

After using Roku Streaming Stick 4K for the past few days, it can still be reported as a good streamer. The same goes for the cheaper Roku Express 4K Plus. This is pretty much the same as Dolby Vision, except for the fact that it’s not technically a stick. After all, most Roku buyers should get the Express 4K Plus with a $ 10 savings in their pockets.

LikeRobust app and Dolby Vision support Simple interface TV and movie search is good I don’t like almost the same $ 10 higher than Express4K Plus Game service support No smart home control No voice assistant remains limited Similar design, similar Features Sarah Tew / CNET

The new Streaming Stick 4K runs on Roku’s latest 10.5 software and works fine. The app loaded quickly and didn’t feel as snappy as Amazon’s new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, but it didn’t stay hanging for more than a few seconds.

Roku has made minor hardware changes to the Streaming Stick 4K. The dongle has a matte finish, as opposed to the glossy plastic of Streaming Stick Plus, and the included power / Wi-Fi cable is blocked a bit longer. Of course, the sticks are designed to hide behind the TV, so few people will notice these adjustments. Unlike the Fire TV Max, the new Roku doesn’t support Wi-Fi 6, but I don’t think it’s a big deal for now.

I wish Roku had moved the Micro-USB slot for power from the side of the device to the center. Depending on your settings, you may have problems pushing the device into the HDMI port on your TV or other AV device. For example, I had a problem connecting to a Sony soundbar. Roku offers a free HDMI extender on its website. It’s not included in the box, unlike the Fire TV, but it should help.

The Roku included a power adapter, but I had no problems powering the device from the USB port of the 2019 TCL6 series TV or my roommate’s RCA TV.

TV shows and movies available in 4K and Dolby Vision played successfully on TCL. The TV didn’t have HDR10 + support, so we couldn’t test its functionality. As I’ve written in the past, it’s good that Roku supports all these formats, but Dolby Vision and HDR10 + aren’t required as they aren’t the major image quality upgrades to standard HDR.

Friendly and friendly menu with minor OS updates SarahTew / CNET

Roku’s interface remains the simplest of the major streamers, with apps appearing in a simple grid and individual TV shows and movies not displayed until you click on the actual app. The overall feel is cleaner than the Fire TV and Google TV thumbnail-rich menus, but it doesn’t have the ability to keep watching the show directly from the home page.

With OS 10.5, Roku has made many small improvements, but nothing is comparable to last year’s addition of AirPlay support. Some of the more notable changes include password prompting (best if you can’t log in to the streaming service from the web), and voice search with podcasts and music results from Spotify.

Like rival streamers and software from Amazon, Apple, and Google, Roku software includes all the major apps and streaming services you’d expect in 2021. This includes Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, SlingTV and more. However, game streaming services such as Google Stadia and Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming remain MIA.

Roku continues to use YouTube TV, but I was able to successfully download the YouTube TV app from my previous Roku backup. If you are new to Roku’s software, you can use it via the main YouTube app (the main app on this backdoor has a tab labeled YouTube TV), or from an Apple device via AirPlay, or an Android phone. Or you can mirror the screen from your Windows PC to stream YouTube TV. Given the seemingly increased risk of competition between streaming services and software makers, Roku understands that Android, Apple, and Windows users have an easy way to avoid these conflicts. increase.

Basic voice remote control includes Sarah Tew / CNET

Like the other 4K Rokus, the company ships a voice remote control in the box. The remote has a microphone for using the company’s voice assistant and buttons for controlling the power and volume of the TV.

One of the best uses for voice is search. Roku’s search results for actors, movies, and TV shows are much better and better than Fire TV. In particular, I would like to thank Roku’s “Zone” for its ability to extract content from a variety of services on a wide range of themes, from “Western” to “The Lord of the Rings.”

Roku’s voice capabilities still have significant limitations compared to Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, and Google’s assistant on Fire TV, Apple TV, and Google TV devices, respectively. You have no control over smart home devices like lights, and even some entertainment-centric features are limited. Roku cannot handle basic tasks such as asking for the time of a sporting event. Also, its audio capabilities are not integrated into live TV streaming services like Google TV and Fire TV. I also had a problem getting music results in a search. I asked him to play The Beatles and Spotify just opened and I think this will work too.

Music fans and audiophiles should note that Streaming Stick 4K does not yet have Dolby Atmos support. This is a feature found in rivals and Roku Ultra.

Available Pro Remote Bundle SarahTew / CNET

The included voice remote is different from the $ 30 Roku Voice Remote Pro, which has a rechargeable battery and a headphone jack for private listening. The Pro also has speakers and a midfield mic, so you can open apps, play specific shows and movies, bark “Hey Roku, find my remote” and find the misplaced controller. You can execute free commands. Triggers a beep notification.

Roku sells a Streaming Stick 4K bundle with Voice Remote Pro for $ 70. This saves $ 10 compared to getting each individually. Unfortunately, this bundle is called “Streaming Stick 4K Plus” and you’ll notice that perhaps Roku’s biggest problem right now is too many devices with too similar names.

So many Roku

The Express 4K Plus on the left is still the go-to Roku.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Looking at the company’s website, Roku’s streaming player lineup currently consists of Express, Express 4K Plus, Streaming Stick 4K, Streaming Stick 4K Plus, Ultra, Streambar, and Streambar Pro. If you feel overwhelmed, I’ll be with you.

The fact that Express, Express 4K Plus, and Streaming Stick 4K all cost less than $ 50 only makes things worse. Make it easy. If you’re looking for a new Roku, get Express 4K Plus.

Streaming Stick 4K is a great device, but Express 4K Plus has much the same functionality as Streaming Stick 4K, with the biggest exception being Dolby Vision. This isn’t very valuable in most cases. Unless you really like the design of streaming sticks, there isn’t much reason to spend extra money to get streaming stick 4K.

