It’s time for Apple to show you what you can do with your next M1 Mac





Apple is in the midst of one of the biggest upgrades in a few years.

Screenshot by Apple / CNET

Apple has always been known for its showmanship, especially on Mac computers. Whether it’s Apple’s famous 1984 Super Bowl ad, presenting the original Macintosh as a dystopian hellish liberator, or a playful “Hello, I’m a Mac” ad Regardless, the company has always tried to make the device look more than just the latest computer it can offer. But justifying why people have to pay for Macs with their own processors requires more than just the magic of marketing.

Monday marks an important moment for Mac and Apple to break away from Intel chips. The company will announce the second generation of the Apple Silicon initiative, which will radically reshape Mac computers with chips designed by the same team that manufactures custom processors for the iPhone and iPad. When announced last year, the M1 chip helped transform the company into the only major PC maker to create microprocessors that power devices independently of external companies such as Intel, AMD, and Nvidia. rice field.

The next iteration, rumored to be called the M1X or perhaps the M2, will be presented alongside the newly redesigned MacBook Pro laptop, among other devices. Apple is said to be taking the opportunity to reinforce its laptop with popular features such as MagSafe charging cables and better screens. But Apple’s M-series chips will be the hottest feature in the tech industry. With this, Apple needs to prove that it can withstand the showmanship that made the Mac one of the most acclaimed laptops in the world.

“To make people happy, they will have to deliver,” said Carolina Milanesi, an analyst at Creative Strategies. For her, it’s not just about extending battery life, it’s about showing off what a computer can do that others can’t.

So far, Apple is confident. When Apple announced its next event, the company used graphics reminiscent of the rays you see as you sprint through space. And the event tagline: “Unleashed”.

For most people, this kind of baseball technician is not important. They are happy as long as the computers are working. But within the technology industry, the next iteration of Apple’s M-series chips shows how good the technology is. And most importantly, can you compete with companies like Intel that have designed microprocessors before Apple existed?

Stay up to date with the latest news, reviews and advice on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, services and software.

According to Apple, the company’s chips are more energy efficient than the Intel chips they previously depended on, which results in a slimmer case design and longer battery life. But to truly take over the rest of the industry, Apple’s chips need to have as much computing power as their competitors. That’s what industry watchers are looking for on Apple’s chips on Monday.

“I’m hoping there’s something new on the hardware side,” Milanage said. “Is the design different, the colors are different, what else do you see?”

Apple’s new M1 iMac is available in seven colors. An orange you were pleased with?

Screenshot / Apple Expected Sequel

Apple made its mark when it announced the M-series chips last year. At the time, the $ 999 MacBook Air, the $ 1,299 MacBook Pro, and the $ 699 Mac Mini didn’t look any different, but CNET’s computer reviewer Dan Ackerman said he was good at running the app properly. Discovered to provide a good battery life.

Ackerman is more confident that Apple will fast forward to today after releasing the redesigned $ 1,299 M1 iMac in seven colors in the spring. Many software, such as Adobe’s creative apps, work so well on Apple’s M1 computers that there is no real difference when compared to older Apple computers running Intel chips. Given how technically complex the transition is, it’s a result in itself.

“This is best when you don’t know when it’s happening,” Ackerman said. “When you buy something, you don’t have to worry about what chips are in it. You really only have to worry about whether it can do what you want.”

The customer seems to agree. Apple has sold so many M1 Macs that the product line has helped boost desktop and laptop revenue to a record $ 9.1 billion in the first three months of the year. This was an increase of 70% over the same period last year. This is a dramatic change in the otherwise sluggish market. “Remember that the Mac was basically a flat business for the five years before the pandemic, with an average annual growth of 1%,” Loup Ventures analyst Gene Munster wrote in May. increase.

“When you buy something, you shouldn’t have to worry about what chips are in it.”

Dan Ackerman, Editor-in-Chief of Computers and Games at CNET

Now that Apple has caught the attention of people, the question is what Apple will do next. Ackerman looks for a time when Apple can get the M-series chips with enough confidence to replace Intel-powered devices at the top end of its product line for professional-level video, audio, and graphics editing. I have. To do that, Apple must show how its graphics capabilities can compete with or work with technologies built by industry leaders Nvidia and AMD, he says.

“That’s why it’s preventing Apple from becoming a complete M1,” Ackerman said.

Apple did not respond to requests for comment on future product plans.

Dan Ackerman’s setup comparing the new M1 Mac with a compatible Intel Mac.

Dan Ackerman / CNET delights the crowd

Apple laptops may have good designs, but they haven’t changed substantially for years. There are rumors that Apple is also planning that.

The company may be preparing to bring back some fan-popular technologies, such as the HDMI port on the side of the laptop, to make it easier to connect to a TV or computer monitor. Apple is also rumored to re-add the MagSafe magnetic charging cable. The MagSafe magnetic charging cable was discontinued when we switched to the industry standard USB-C charging cable in 2015. (Disclosure: I’m a proponent of magnetic charging cables and support the return of cables even if others at CNET mistakenly oppose them.)

Whatever Apple introduces with the latest computers can please the crowd.

“The ability to customize and fine-tune the chip to fit everything Apple wants to do is very powerful,” said Gartner analyst John Ellensen. “Apple has definitely shown to be competitive.”

