Genshin Impact Tsurumi Island – stone slate puzzle locations guide





Why don’t you look for a stone board on Tsurumi Island of Genshin Impact? Tsurumi Island, the new location of Inazuma, was announced at Genshin Impact 2.2. The island is surrounded by thick fog and can only be dispersed by completing the Seirai Storm Chaser quest line. There are hidden stone slate all over the island. These slate can be used to decipher text at Chii Shrine and reward you with experience and luxurious chests.

The new updates also introduce Sayu and Thomas’ new Genshin Impact Hangouts quests, a new Genshin Impact banner for Children to return, and many Serenitea Pot updates. Tohma is the next character to participate in the game. After Sneznaya’s farewell, Houtao will join the banner.

Some players have problems with certain items that don’t appear on the island. If this happens, we recommend restarting Genshin Impact. This will fix the problem. Be sure to complete the Maushiro quest octave as you will need the Peculiar Pinion gadget to continue. It is also worth noting that the stone plates do not need to be collected in any particular order.

Genshin Impact Stone Slate Location and Puzzle Solution

The first stone board is at Chii Shrine. Head to the center and keep an eye out for the purple stones. Use a unique pinion to activate the stone and climb the platform with purple crystals hovering. If you find another purple stone, use a unique pinion to find a glowing cube. Activate the cube and immediately climb the rock behind it to see the symbols displayed on the ground. Make a note of the order in which they are displayed and return to the center where the first set of rocks was displayed. Hit the symbols in an order that seems to spawn an exquisite chest containing 5000 mora and stone slate.

The second stone, slate, is located at Shirakomine. Use waypoints to reach the area and drop down the large hole in the center. Stone and bird statues line up towards the south wall. Activate the unique pinion next to these stones, turn around and walk straight to find another bird statue. The third and last bird statue is in the west – use a unique pinion to reveal the symbol on the wall. Hit the stones in the same order as the symbols to display the next chest.

Head to the edge of the cliff just north of the Wakukaw Shawl and find the third stone slate. There is a bird statue with many stones nearby. The unique pinion draws a purple line from the statue to the stone. Follow the line and glide beneath the cliff to find the Wakukau Shawl. Summon Electrogranum to reveal a common chest and an electric orb that glides towards the edge of the cliff. Use the unique pinion near the bird statue to display the symbol on the wall and use the electric sphere to return. Hit the stones in the same order you saw on the wall and demand your chest.

You can find a circle on the map towards the north of Siricolo Peak – head towards this area and request a slate of the fourth stone. In the middle of the circle is a statue of a bird surrounded by various stones. You can move stones by activating Peculiar Pinion. To complete the puzzle, you need to match the stones in the order in which the symbols appear just outside the circle. Once the stones are in place, you will see an exquisite chest next to the bird statue with the slate of the fourth stone.

The fifth stone slate is on Mount Kanna. Just north of the center, find a glowing purple bird statue, slightly hidden under a sloping rock. Choose a unique pinion and follow the electrosealy displayed around the bird statue-they will guide you to a mysterious stone location. Once you have collected all three, use a mysterious stone to manipulate the Ishine Script. This will display the symbol on the wall in front of the illuminated stone. Hit the stones in the order they appear on the wall to expose the chest and stone slate.

The sixth slate is located on a small island west of the Wakukau Riffle. As with any stone sliding puzzle, you need to match the stone to the symbol on the ground. Once the stones are in place, you will see an exquisite chest next to the bird statue.

For the 7th stone slate, head north of the Mosiri Ceremony site and descend from the waypoint to the ledge, where you will see six bird statues. Pay attention to the order of the bird statues and interact with them until all the stones are lit. Hit each stone in the order in which the bird statues are displayed.

That is how to solve the stone plate puzzle on Tsurumi Island. For more chests, here are the depth locations of all Genshin Impact Shrines.

