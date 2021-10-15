Google’s Thomas Kurian unveils his relationship with Wal-Mart at Cloudnext





Welcome to the Protocol | A comprehensive summary of everything you need to know about enterprise, cloud and enterprise software. This Thursday: Google Cloud's big business parade, how ServiceNow makes $ 15 billion in revenue, and a chip shortage are endless.

Next big story

Google Cloud received two big messages at this week’s Google Cloud Next event. I have a well-known customer and it’s very easy to contact the sales team.

So Google Cloud, struggling to catch up with AWS and Microsoft, found itself about three years after CEO Thomas Kurian took over the division. A long-standing knock on Google Cloud before Kurian arrived was that engineering-led organizations didn’t understand how to work with the average corporate customer. It is clearly trying to dispel that concept.

This week, Google put the company at the forefront, emphasizing the breadth and depth of its customer base, fine-tuning two major rivals in the process.

With the addition of Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Kurian launched a virtual event in honor of Walmart’s Chief Technology Officer, Suresh Kumar, from which the lovefest of business synergies spread. Forgetting Wal-Mart, which generated $ 559 billion in revenue last year, it has become the world’s largest company by that standard. Wal-Mart has been a prominent partner in Microsoft’s cloud business for the past few years, helping to build a retail-focused cloud. Practice for customers who are worried about using AWS to fuel Amazon. However, Kumar listed some of Walmart’s recent adoptions of Google Cloud services, highlighting AI work in one of the most prominent parts of Google’s airtime during meetings.

We also spotlighted several partnerships with other enterprise technology companies. This is part of a long-standing battle for position between Big Three Infrastructure cloud providers and data and enterprise software giants.

Earlier last year, Google announced an expansion of its partnership with two cloud-friendly data management companies, Databricks and Fivetran, which have done a lot of work. Looker, a data analytics company acquired by Google earlier last year, and Tableau were run by current AWS CEO Adam Selipsky before being acquired by Salesforce in 2019. Atlassian makes ubiquitous problem tracking Jira software available in Google Workspace through a new integration for chat and space users. Google Cloud has partnered with CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks to launch a new security initiative for outdated businesses.

Need the following killer cloud services? I’m sorry, not this week. This was a light event when it came to the exciting things that Google Cloud actually planned to ship.

Perhaps the most interesting new service was Google Distributed Cloud. This is a combination of hardware and software that companies can purchase to run Google Cloud services in their data centers. Still, AWS and Microsoft already offer similar services on Outposts and Azure Stack, respectively. The company has greatly promoted a new sustainability service that allows cloud customers to see how much energy their applications are using and take action to reduce their footprint. Microsoft reminded everyone a day later that they had already announced the same idea.

The importance of Google Cloud these days is clear. The company aims to meet where its customers and partners are and work together in the most sensible way.As Pichai and Klean said, the huge underneath the YouTube stream of the event[販売に連絡]It was almost impossible to miss the button.

Cloud customers are overwhelmed by the 2021 application options, especially after arriving after wanting to keep part of the data center, wanting to duplicate all the last possible actions that can be designed in the data center on the cloud server. There are always customers, and many just want cloud providers to keep things simple, but is it enough to focus on customers to catch AWS and Microsoft? Perhaps not in itself, Google has shown a longer-term commitment to cloud and enterprise computing over the past few years than it has shown in the past, and there’s still a lot of cloud business to win.

Soon, you’ll be able to attend one of these events directly to hear first-hand how corporate buyers are responding to Google Cloud’s strategy.

Tom Kragit

This week’s protocol

Partner Up: At SAP, Bill McDermott pursued a growth strategy that relied heavily on M & A, but ServiceNow is doing something else. Protocol’s Joe Williams interviewed McDermott as part of the Inside View virtual event series and explained how ServiceNow can highlight its partnership to achieve $ 15 billion in revenue.

DevIPO: GitLab shares will be traded on Nasdaq later today in hopes of attracting public investors’ attention to software development pipeline tools. Protocol’s Hirsh Chitkara tells you everything you need to know about the next big company IPO.

Whose tool? Our Tools: Slack, Discord, and countless other business collaboration tools have been adopted over the last few years to help connect employees far away. As reported by Protocol’s Anna Kramer and Lizzy Lawrence, these tools have also been found to be a vehicle for trade union efforts.

Around the enterprise, Apple's Arun Gupta has been elected as the new chair of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation's board, showing how Apple has entered the cloud and enterprise open source community in just a few years. Microsoft has evaded a 2.4Tbps DDoS attack. Such attacks are the largest ever recorded, but may not last very long. Conversely, an eight-hour outage of Microsoft Azure caused Windows virtual machines to go down all night during US time from Tuesday to Wednesday. OVH is ready to start an IPO. .. A French cloud computing company that recovered from a massive fire at its Strasbourg facility in March estimates it is worth € 3.5 billion. SAP generated strong revenue in the third quarter, raising its outlook for the year. Cloud pivot is working. One of the reasons cloud providers prefer to sell AI / ML services is that computing is so concentrated. Mosaic ML, led by former Intel executive Naveen Rao, launched this week with plans to develop more efficient machine learning algorithms. What time will it be to become the CEO of a chip? And Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon couldn't start a new job at a time so interesting or disastrous for the industry.

Thank you for reading See you on Monday!

