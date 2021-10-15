Diablo 2: Revival of server issues caused by popularity and legacy code





Blizzard has begun the technical side of the Diablo 2: Resurrected server problem. This has plagued new PC games since its launch. Community manager Adam Fletcher has posted a long description on the Diablo 2 blog, sharing what happened, why it happened, and what the team is doing to address these issues.

In addition to the surge in popularity that overwhelms servers, Fletcher states that part of the problem lies in legacy code. The team kept a lot of old code in order to stay “faithful to the original game”, especially in one legacy service “difficult to keep up with the behavior of modern players”.

“We mention’modern player behavior’because it’s an interesting point,” says Fletcher. “In 2001, there was little content on the internet about how to play Diablo II” correctly “(Baal runs on XP, Pindleskin / Ancient Sewers, etc. run on magical discoveries). But today, new players can find out how many great content creators can teach you how to play the game in different ways. Many include loading databases in the form of creating, loading, and destroying games. Inheritance. We foresaw this as players are working hard to create new characters on new servers and get items to find magic, but the range gained from beta testing is significant. Was underestimated. “

Basically, Diablo 2: Resurrected has a global database that acts as a central hub and various regional databases that help carry the load. But what the team found was that they were saving too often on the former. In other words, the latter does not support more than necessary.

“We don’t have to do this as often as we do,” says Fletcher. “We really need to store you in the regional database and only in the global database when you need to unlock it. This is one of the mitigations we have implemented. Currently Since I’m writing code that changes the way this is done completely, it’s rarely stored in a global database, which significantly reduces the load on the server, but it’s an architectural redesign, and it’s an architectural redesign. It takes time to build. Test and then implement. “

Fletcher also talks about the loss of progress. The player character was stuck in the local database while the server was down. The team had no way to move the character to the global database, so they had two options: to unlock everyone by making changes that weren’t stored in the global database, or to take the game completely offline for a while. I felt there was. The team felt that the former was the right decision because it allowed people to continue playing the game.

However, in the future, the team believes there is a way to restore the character in a way that does not cause significant data loss. Fletcher says, “If you have one, you should be limited to a few minutes of loss.”

So what is the team doing about all of this? So far, rate limits have been in place to limit the running of item farms that create and participate in too many games. Diablo 2: Resurrected also gets a login queue to prevent the game from being overwhelmed during a surge in popularity, splitting important features into smaller services.

“Our server outages aren’t caused by a single issue. We use both mitigation of solutions and long-term architectural changes to resolve each issue that arises,” Fletcher said. increase. “A few players have experienced a loss of character progress. As you move forward, the loss due to a server crash should be limited to a few minutes.

“This is not the perfect solution for us. We are working on this issue. Our team, with the help of other members of Blizzard, will bring the gaming experience to a place that is comfortable for everyone. We are working to bring it. “

