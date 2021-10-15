The HTC Vive Flow is a $ 499 VR headset that doesn’t require a PC.





HTC finally unveiled the next step in the VR world, and HTC Vive Flow was officially announced yesterday.

When we think of a VR headset, we usually think of a game console — a mess of wiring connected to a giant headset and a PC. That’s not the case with HTC Flow, which the company describes as “immersive glasses” rather than VR headsets. So what sets the HTC Vive Flow apart from other VR competitions, except for its small size? We had the opportunity to try out Flow before this release, so we can share our experience and help you decide if it suits your space VR needs.

HTC Vive Flow has been enhanced with a variety of use cases and is aimed at a much wider range of users. First of all, it’s not for gamers. You can play the game, but Flow isn’t the driving force behind the specs, so it won’t run Half Life Alyx. Instead, flow is about providing privacy when you’re on the go. As HTC explains, Flow “allows people to find their own moments of calm and happiness throughout the day.” Sounds very Zen, but what does that really mean?

HTC Vive Flow VR headset. (Image credit: Future)

“With VIVE Flow, HTC is taking technology in a new direction, focusing on our feelings, not our actions. Over the last few years, maintaining good health has been at the forefront of millions every day. People are stressed, so taking the time to calm down is more important than ever. VIVEFlow is a great way to escape the four walls and immerse yourself in the ideal atmosphere. We offer the opportunity, “said Cher Wang, HTC Chairman and CEO.

There are various examples of HTC, and I had to test their load during the preview event. With a meditation app that includes Tripp, you can stay calm and spend Zen moments wherever you are. In addition to hosting games and interactive experiences like Curious Alice tested, there are also plenty of brain training apps. You can watch TV and movies in your cinema even when you are sitting on a busy train or plane. I think HTC is filling the lead with the last one. This is because it is the most common reason for everyday consumers to choose Flow.

Positioned as an ultra-portable device, the HTC Vive Flow is extremely lightweight and easy to carry. It weighs only 6.67 ounces (189 grams) and comes with an optional carry case (pre-ordered for free). There are no bulky extra controllers. Instead, Flow uses your smartphone as a controller, which is very intuitive and easy to use.

(Image credit: Future)

To keep the weight down, the headset doesn’t have a battery, so you’ll need to plug it in to get it working. The need to plug into a portable device may seem shocking, but it doesn’t walk down the street-designed for planes, trains, coffee shops-power at hand Please note that there is no battery here to save weight as it is in one place (there is also a power pack sold separately if needed). This portability eliminates many of the usual concerns about VR headsets, such as how to set up a room for VR and how to build a PC for VR. Flow is a VR headset for those who don’t want it. The usual hassle of VR headsets.

It’s also impressive-a very space age with half ski goggles and a reflective front that is a half astronaut helmet. Looking at someone wearing Flow, it may seem that someone is wearing huge sunglasses. This is important if people are expecting to wear it outdoors.

In terms of specs, the actual screen is stable with a resolution of 3.2k, a field of view of 100 degrees, and a refresh rate of 75Hz. In addition to this, it also gets spatial audio from the headset itself (although headphones can be used to improve noise isolation). There’s also a flashy cooling system so you don’t have to fix the scolding part of your computer hardware to your face.

(Image credit: Future)

The headset comes with an adjustable eye lens for easy dialing into your field of view. In other words, people who wear glasses can use Flow without wearing glasses. There is also a flexible and removable face gasket that helps the headset sit comfortably on your face.

The VIVE Flow will be released in November and will be priced at $ 499/£ 499/549 Euro. You can pre-order from vive.com/vive-flow. You can also sign up for Viveport, a new subscription service launched by Flow. The service gives you access to a variety of apps, including games, brain training, meditation, and even Lo-Fi coffee shop simulations. Viveport costs $ 5.99 per month.

To be honest, the price of machines with these specifications is quite high. It’s more expensive than the Oculus Quest2 and much less powerful. HTC has a lightweight and portable VR headset, so it’s definitely here. I do these things on long flights and train trips, but the price really hurts.

