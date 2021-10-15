Damn, it’s no wonder that the big November patch of Animal Crossing took so long.





Screenshot: Nintendo / YouTube

It’s been a while, but Animal Crossing: New Horizons has finally got a major update, and ACNH is much bigger than it has ever been. Nintendo today detailed the ACNH-themed Nintendo Direct with future additions.

First of all, the big thing that is planned to be rolled out on November 5th: Brewster, which is popular with fans, will be introduced, and his historic cafe, Roost, will also be introduced. This is probably also the name of the hiptest coffee shop in your town. The turtle Kappei, who was allowed to fly the boat for some reason, will also appear in the game. Photographer Harv, who may or may not run a cult, is also turning his island into a true shopping paradise.

But after all, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is about things, so fans should be happy to hear that they get a lot of it:

Morning yoga. Island ordinances that govern NPC behavior, such as when you are awake. There are plenty of new exterior options to make your home look like a log house, an 18th century German village home, and more. Expand your storage from 2,400 items to 3,200, 4,000, or 5,000 items, depending on what you like. A ton of new items available at NookMiles includes a lot of furniture and a new storage shed. Cooking will appear in the DIY recipe app. (Today’s stream showed off minestrone soup. Yum?) Thanks to what’s called a production license, you can now add lighting and ceiling decorations. This will also increase the number of slopes that can be placed on the island from 8 to 10. New fence type! !! With camera mode updates such as park fencing, block fencing, log fencing and bamboo fencing, you can take pictures from a first-person perspective like all other photo modes so far. Limited to custom items. It can also be used for floor paper and wallpaper. 11 new hairstyles (including bowl cut)! 11 new reactions (stretching, listening to music, etc.)! The new Island Life 101 Phone app is now available on in-game smartphones and basically looks like a tutorial section. Please wait for a while as KKSlider will release more songs. The gyroid has arrived. If you find and plant gyroid debris, it will grow into a gyroid overnight.

So, yeah, it’s no wonder Nintendo took a meter of eternity to get all these things out of the door (Animal Crossing core, do you remember?). Animal Crossing: Well, if you think New Horizons is heading towards sunset on the horizon, well, next month’s update is some sign and the game is just getting started.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/damn-no-wonder-animal-crossings-big-november-patch-too-1847870881 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos