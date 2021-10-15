8 Google Analytics Choices | RudderStack Blog





Have you ever seen a foreign movie without subtitles? You have only one side of the story and have some idea of ​​what’s going on with the video, but you can’t be sure what the movie is without getting the subtitles. The same applies to Google Analytics. Google Analytics can display useful information such as who visited your site and when you left it, but it doesn’t give you the big picture.

Google Analytics is a well-known brand of free analytics software, so people are attracted to it by default, but there are gaps. Dashboards are complex and require training to get the most out of them. By collecting a lot of personal data, Google Analytics defaults on personal data and privacy regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). This can lead to site liability issues.

Google Analytics also uses data sampling. This is a way to leave inaccurate insights. For example, sample traffic data after a certain number of events (for example, 500,000 events). So instead of holding all 500,000 events, take a 10% sample and scale it up.

The industry is moving to more flexible and easy-to-use analytics tools, so don’t stick to Google Analytics. This section describes a variety of comprehensive Google Analytics alternatives, including enterprise and open source options that offer both product and web analytics options for the enterprise. It also describes what each tool offers and how it differs from Google Analytics.

Enterprise Google Analytics alternative

If you’re looking for a tool to handle security, hosting, and maintenance costs, enterprise options are your best bet. Here are some corporate options to replace Google Analytics:

1. Adobe Analytics

Source: Adobe Analytics

Summary: Adobe Analytics provides a set of tools that allow you to collect, measure, and investigate data that you can use to predict traffic and gain insights. There is an interactive analytics workspace that helps you easily drag and drop data tables, visualizations, and components.

Adobe Analytics provides advanced reporting patterns that allow you to build and analyze your customer’s conversion journey on different pages of your site. Real-time segmentation capabilities use machine learning models to predict customer behavior and reduce churn risk. There are also flow analysis charts to help customers understand how to navigate each page of their site.

Differences from Google Analytics:

Adobe Analytics uses an ad hoc analytics workspace, a single powerful interface for reporting, visualizing, and analyzing data. In contrast, Google Analytics uses multiple reporting interfaces: a custom GA interface, Google Data Studio, and an Analysis Hub interface (accessible to GA360 users). The Adobe Analytics workspace has drag-and-drop options that make it easy to create and share reports. This feature has been improved in Google Analytics 4, but you need to be connected to Google Data Studio to create sophisticated custom reports. AdobeAnalytics is a web, mobile device, email, and client-server application. In contrast, Google Analytics does not have multi-channel data collection. Mixpanel

Source: Mixpanel

Summary: Mixpanel is an analytics tool that allows businesses to dig deeper into user behavior on websites and mobile applications. Mixpanel allows you to group users based on what they did or didn’t do on your website and easily compare trends.

You can use the retention reporting feature to see which groups of website users are sticking to and what is attracting their interest. Its dashboards and alerts can be customized in real time for your team and you’ll be notified when metrics change. Mixpanel offers over 50 integrations including content management systems (CMS), messaging and marketing automation platforms, databases, customer support systems and more.

Differences from Google Analytics:

Mixpanel provides a flexible data model layer that allows you to convert your data into Excel-like commands. In contrast, Google Analytics has a well-defined data model and has limitations. Mixpanel provides its own real-time report of user data, but Google Analytics reports are slow and slow to display the data. Mixpanel allows you to build custom dashboards. Easily (in minutes) set up alerts when metrics change. In contrast, Google Analytics custom dashboards are fairly complex and limited.Onlooker

Source: Looker

Summary: Looker is a business intelligence and big data analytics platform that provides solutions for exploring, analyzing and visualizing big data in real time. Lookers web analytics tools allow you to create interactions and dynamic dashboards (multiple users can work at the same time). It gives you a 360-degree view of what your customers are doing (eg, unique visitors, number of sessions, engagement per session).

The dashboard has a huge number of filters that allow you to analyze your web data in detail to get deep and valuable business insights (for example, property filters for various properties of your website). It also offers options for hosting on-premises and in the cloud.

Differences from Google Analytics:

Looker has an easy-to-use UI and dashboard that everyone on the team can understand, compared to the complex UI and dashboard of Google Analytics.An alternative to open source Google Analytics

While enterprise tools are useful, you can use these open source alternatives to Google Analytics for control, flexibility, and access to your code base.

4. PostHog

Source: PostHog

Summary: PostHog is an open source product analytics platform that works directly with data warehouses and event pipelines to maintain control of customer data. You can automatically track various events such as clicks, page views, forms and taps. PostHog allows you to create flexible dashboards to view product performance metrics such as purchases, sign-ups, and conversions. PostHog is perfect if you want to host yourself, you can even move to the cloud, deploy a private cloud, or keep your data in your infrastructure.

Differences from Google Analytics:

PostHog has two unique built-in features that Google Analytics doesn’t have. Function flags and session records. Feature flags allow you to deploy new features to your users. Session recording allows you to record how users navigate your website and play individual sessions. PostHog has an interactive UI for visualizing products and web traffic across different user paths, but in Google Analytics the process was fairly complex and insightful.

PostHog is more than just a website analysis platform, it’s a product analysis platform. While Google Analytics is often used by marketing teams to track page views and more, PostHog can track a much wider range of events, helping product and engineering teams understand why products are having problems. We provide a dedicated tool. Joe Martin, Head of Product Marketing at PostHog

5. Metabase

Source: Metabase

Summary: Metabase is an open source business intelligence and analytics that connects databases and provides an easy way for everyone (whether or not they are a SQL expert) to get answers and learn from data. It is a tool. There is an interactive dashboard that you can share and automatically create reports. Not only is Metabase open source, it also offers cloud and enterprise hosting options.

Differences from Google Analytics:

Metabase is not a complete replacement for Google Analytics, but it does allow you to perform in-depth analysis of your data. You can add database connections to integrate Google Analytics and get answers and insights about your data.An alternative to open source web analytics

The above tools are especially for product analytics, but if you’re looking for an alternative to open source web analytics, you can check out the following tools:

6. Plausible

Source: Plausible

Summary: Plausible is an open source web analytics tool that allows startups, freelancers, and bloggers to measure website traffic metrics with an easy-to-use dashboard. This tool uses a single page to display detailed website statistics based on user engagement on your site. Plausible scripts are less than 1kb, so you don’t have to worry about slowing down your site when you add them.

Site visitors’ privacy is guaranteed, site performance is performed anonymously, and no cookies or personal data are required. Plausible uses a public roadmap for feature suggestions and an active community to participate in.

Differences from Google Analytics:

Plausible is an easy-to-use tool that doesn’t require team training, but Google Analytics is complex and difficult to use. PlausibleAnalytics scripts are lightweight (doesn’t affect the speed of your site), but Google Analytics is heavy and can slow down. Your site. Plausible Analytics is GDPR and cookie compliant, so we respect the privacy of our site visitors. On the contrary, Google Analytics forces you to send cookies and collect site visitor data. Plausible Analytics is open source. So while the codebase is published on GitHub, Google Analytics is closed source. Plausible provides 100% ownership of the data. Google Analytics, a self-hosting service, puts your data at risk. 7. Matomo

Source: Matomo

What: Matomo describes itself as a powerful web analytics platform that keeps you in control of your website data. Matomo protects your data from internal websites and intranet applications.

The tool also does not limit data on tracked websites, reports, segments, goals, page views, number of users, and more. Easily integrate with over 100 technologies.

Differences from Google Analytics:

Matomo uses the data for reporting and provides 100% accurate reports, but Google Analytics performs data sampling, so inaccurate assumptions are made over time. Matomo is compliant with GDPR, CCPA and cookie laws and respects the privacy of our site visitors. On the contrary, Google Analytics forces you to send cookies and collect site visitor data. Matomo offers self-hosting, giving you the flexibility and control of your data, while Google Analytics is remotely hosted. Matomo allows integration with the Google search console, Bing. Search Console, Yahoo Search Console, and Google Analytics limit integration to Google Search Console only. Open Web Analytics

Source: Open Web Analytics

Summary: Open Web Analytics is an open source web analytics platform that can analyze and track site and app visitors. It provides the flexibility to monitor your analysis with a simple and easy-to-use dashboard.

Open Web Analytics allows you to define and track unlimited site actions and interactions. There is a heatmap feature that shows where site visitors click on your website. Open Web Analytics runs custom segments via a data access API and integrates with CRM such as WordPress and MediaWiki.

Differences from Google Analytics:

Open Web Analytics uses a built-in heatmap tool to identify where the user clicks and monitor mouse movements. When using Google Analytics, you need to install the Page Analytics extension to access the heatmap.

Open Web Analytics provides unlimited tracking of multiple websites, while Google Analytics is limited to 50 profiles per account.

Open Web Analytics has built-in CMS integration. In contrast, Google Analytics only allows integration through third-party plugins.

Integrate your customer data platform to get all your data at once

Every analysis tool has its own set of features. However, you need multiple analytic tools to keep track of everything you need to make data-driven decisions from your website. Each tool contains most of the API and performance costs.

We recommend tracking your website with multiple analytics software, but we can’t keep up with all of them due to issues such as poor site performance, broken integration links, and API changes.

On the other hand, regardless of which of the above tools makes sense to you, a customer data platform like RudderStack can capture all event data and automatically distribute the data to multiple analysis tools. RudderStack also offers a warehouse-first approach to all customer data. Sign up for RudderStack now and experience seamless customer data integration.

