How to install Windows 11 using Microsofts Media Creation Tool





Looking to upgrade to Windows 11 on your current computer or install a new one on another PC? You can now install Microsoft’s Windows 11 Media Creation Tool to create an installation file that you can copy to a bootable USB drive or burn to a DVD.

Microsoft is gradually deploying Windows 11 to compatible Windows 10 machines, but it can take weeks or months for updates to arrive. If you don’t need to install a new OS in a hurry, you can wait for it to become available on your PC. However, if you want to upgrade immediately, the media creation tool is your best bet. The mechanism is as follows.

Check compatibility

To install Windows 11, your computer must meet the minimum requirements for the new operating system. Not sure if they are compatible? To find out, download and run Microsoft’s PC Health Check Tool.

[Windows 11の仕様]Go to the page[互換性の確認]Scroll to the bottom until you see the section.[PCヘルスチェックアプリのダウンロード]Click the link to install the program. Open the app and[今すぐ確認]Click the button. You will see a message indicating whether your PC meets the requirements.

If your PC does not reach the grade, the app will explain why it does not currently meet the system requirements and list specific issues.

If it’s easy to understand, use a compatible computer from Microsoft[Windows 11のダウンロード]Open the page (it doesn’t have to be a PC with Windows 11 installed).

Then you are given three options for installing the operating system. You can use the Installation Assistant, installation media, or an optical disc image (ISO file).[Windows 11インストールメディアの作成]Scroll down to the section and[今すぐダウンロード]Click.

During the setup process, you will be asked to accept the license terms and then check the language and edition of Windows 11. Then, the type of media you want to use (an ISO file that can be burned to a USB drive or DVD with a capacity of 8GB or more. If you choose a USB drive, make sure the drive is connected to your computer.[次へ]Click.

Make sure the correct USB drive is selected, especially if multiple removable drives are connected to your computer.[次へ]Click. This tool downloads Windows 11 to a USB drive and then creates the installation media. Once the process is complete[完了]Click.

Want to go to the DVD route instead? On the screen for selecting the media to use,[ISOファイル]Select an option,[次へ]Click. Select the folder where you want to download the file and rename the file to something more specific, such as Windows11.iso.[保存]Click and wait for the file to download to the selected folder.

When the process is finished, the program will ask if you want to burn the ISO file to DVD.[DVDバーナーを開く]You can write the file now by clicking the link. You can also wait to do this again. Just make a note of the location of the file and you’ll know where it is later.

Instead of opening the built-in Disc Image Burner tool, Microsoft only displays a dialog box that displays the name and parameters of the executable file for using the tool from a command prompt.[OK]Click to close the message[完了]Click to close the media creation tool.

Sure, you can use the command line version of the Image Burner tool, but there’s an easier way. Place a recordable DVD on your PC’s disc tray. Open File Explorer, right-click on the Windows ISO file and[ディスクイメージの書き込み]Select a command.

If you have more than one, select the correct DVD drive. If you want to verify that the burn was successful, select the check box next to Check Disk After Burn.[書き込み]Click the button. When the process is finished, close the disk image burning tool.

Editor-recommended update to Windows 11

Then install Windows 11. First, suppose you want to upgrade from Windows 10 to a new OS on one of your computers. Sign in to Windows 10 on that PC and insert the USB drive or DVD into your computer. Browse to the file on your USB drive or DVD and double-click the setup.exe file.

Microsoft will notify you of the files and settings that will be retained and summarize what is about to be installed.[次へ]Click to accept the license terms, then[インストール]Click. Windows 11 will perform the upgrade and then reboot. After signing in, Windows 11 should be running.

Install Windows 11 from scratch

Alternatively, you can install a new version of Windows 11. In this case, you can use a computer that does not have an operating system, or that has an OS that you just want to erase. Insert the USB drive or DVD into your computer and turn it on. Press the appropriate key on your computer to access the boot menu. Select a USB drive or DVD.

Windows 11 installation and setup will start automatically. On the first screen, check the language, time and keyboard.[次へ],[今すぐインストール]Click in the order of. Enter your product key or bypass that screen if you don’t currently have one. Select the version of Windows 11 as the required installation type[カスタム：Windowsのみをインストールする（詳細）]Choose.

On the next screen asking where to install Windows, select the primary partition. If the OS does not exist, it should be empty. Otherwise, if you want to erase the current version of Windows with Windows 11, select the Windows partition and[次へ]Click.

After that, Windows 11 will be installed. After installation, follow the steps to set up a new OS. Then you need to deploy it in your new Windows 11 environment.

