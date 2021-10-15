Brewster, Kappei, Katrina, etc.





Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

The pigeon is back in the roost. Nintendo unveiled how Brewster and his cafe The Roost will appear in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as well as other features and changes scheduled for November 5th. This is also the last free update of the game, and the first New Horizons DLC has arrived.

Brewster and Roost yelled at the larger Nintendo Direct earlier in September, but he was barely at the tip of his beak.

The November update, the final round of major free content changes, will add shopping plazas to Harvis Island, Gyroid, Kappn and his own island, and will update a number of designs.

Players can set the same ordinances as they did in the previous game of the series “Animal Crossing New Leaf”. Players will be able to cook and grow ingredients and modify the interior with accents on wall and ceiling decorations.

Harvs Island was formerly used as a photography studio, but now others are planning to set up a shop. Harriet and her shampoo dollar hair salon offer more hairstyles. Reese and Cyrus help you customize off-the-shelf items and furniture that were previously uncustomizable. Island visitors Sahara, Red, Katrina and Kick are also in the plaza. Players must donate to the Harvs Island Fund to allow the setup.

Even Tortimer seems to support storage needs. It’s reassuring because I was starting to worry about him.

Dove, who loves roosts and the green caffeine that runs it, was the first cafe to appear in Wild World, the second entry in Animal Crossing. Brewster and his coffee have been included in each entry ever since, with the exception of New Horizons, which stands out.

This cafe iteration allows multiple players to visit at once and call visits via amiibo.

Last month, Direct only showed the roost entrance and sign. Animal Crossing fans were told to wait until today’s game-specific direct to learn more about how Brewsters’ appearance unfolds and other new additions.

Still, Brewster is a fan favorite. Even last month, there was a great deal of feedback from long-time villagers, as enthusiastic players were worried about hints for him to return to the franchise. As soon as he appeared, Animal Crossing’s subreddit was flooded with posts about birds and excitement for today’s direct and the next patch. The Brewster Megathread was fixed to the top and then fixed for the Direct itself.

Today’s news arrives even after Nintendo says it will add more content to New Horizons in the summer. This was welcome news. Players were impatient that some of the classics in the series would be added to the Switch game. Many also expected Nintendo to continue updating to offer more than the holiday and seasonal events that were the focus of most patches so far.

That last content patch is common, but Nintendo has confirmed that it does count.

