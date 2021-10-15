Here’s what’s new in the latest Apple Watch Series 7:





The latest Apple Watch is called Series 7. There are no major new features, but there are many small improvements that make it one of the most useful accessories.

To get started, Apple has expanded the Series 7 case size to provide the device with the largest display ever. Apple says it’s 20% bigger. The case sizes are currently 41mm and 45mm, but the old watch strap will work with the new case as well.

Series 7, left, series 6, right

I didn’t think the big screen would be a big deal (intended for puns), but I found that millimeters made a difference. Obviously, you need to enter your passcode for the first time to unlock your watch. The buttons just look big and are easy to tap.

The first native QWERTY keyboard on the Apple Watch. You can tap a small key to pop out the message (not ideal, but suitable for proper nouns, etc.). You can also swipe to type. Currently, this feature is for Series 7 only.

There are two new watch faces that take advantage of the large screen area.

While Contour has numbers that appear directly on the edge of the screen, Modular Duo allows you to fit two large info widgets (which Apple calls complex) on the screen for the first time.

Other improvements to the watch include a more crack-resistant dial and dust resistance. Now that the screen is scratched, it’s interesting to see if the material on this screen is more durable than before. And when it comes to dust, I’ve never had a problem in the past, and I’ve taken my previous-generation Apple Watch to the beach and hikes many times.

Battery life has not improved in Series 7. You can use the watch for a day, but it will charge faster. You can now charge your Series 7 about 15 minutes faster than before, twice as fast as your old Apple Watch.

The box contains a new USB-C charging cable, but you’ll need to bring your own plug. With a silver lining around the USB-C and charging edge, you know the charging cable is new.

According to Apple, an eight-minute charge will give you enough juice to power your watch with eight hours of sleep. In my tests, I charged my watch before going to bed, put it back in, and gave a little notice that I was able to get those sweet sleep tracking numbers. Unfortunately, the sleep data collected by the Apple Watch isn’t very robust, and you might be lucky to use a third-party sleep tracking app.

Apple Watch 7 has lots of fun new colors such as Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Red, and Green.

Starting at $ 399 for the standard version and $ 499 for the mobile phone version, it works with calls, text and streaming music even when the phone isn’t nearby.

Siri’s dictation has improved, but it’s still a problem with this device.

Still, the Apple Watch is the best smartwatch, thanks to its useful notifications, good fitness tracking, fun faces, great support for various apps, and useful complications.

It’s easy to see why this watch is on so many wrists.

