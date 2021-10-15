Nintendo apologizes for the Metroid Dread bug and promises a patch





Ready to apply the patch.Screenshot: Nintendo

Near the end of the newly released Samus comeback, Metroid Dread, some players see an error message similar to the following: The software has been closed due to an error. This error will force the game to shut down and prevent the player from continuing.

Nintendo wrote on Twitter that #MetroidDread found a bug that could prevent players from progressing under certain conditions. A patch to fix this will be released by the end of October. We apologize for any inconvenience.

What is the cause of this error? Towards the end of the game, if the player sets a map marker icon for a particular door on the map and destroys that door, the game will shut down and the above message will be displayed on the screen.

It sounds incredibly frustrating, especially late in the game. It’s not uncommon to appreciate the goodness of patches as new games have bugs and glitches. To Nintendo Bravo came out before the problem, acknowledged it, provided advice for a temporary fix, and announced future updates. Besides, it’s good to apologize!

In the meantime, there is a workaround. Nintendo has posted the following tips on its official support page in case of an error:

Before restarting the game and playing this sequence, remove the door icon map marker to prevent this error from occurring.

G / O media may receive fees

it’s simple. Make sure you don’t see the door icon as it is clearly the cause of the bug.

Nintendo advises players to update the game when the patch is released later this month. There’s no exact word about the patch release date yet, but there are only a few weeks left in October. Please sit firmly. I’ll be out soon.

If you missed it, you can read the Kotakus Metroid Dread review here.

