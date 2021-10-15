Download PC Auto Shutdown 2021 for free





PC Auto Shutdown 2021 Free Download Latest Version for Windows. It is complete offline installer standalone setup of Auto Shut Down PC 2021.

Overview of PC Auto Shutdown 2021

PC Auto Shutdown 2021 is a very reliable and useful application for scheduling your PC to shutdown, log off, restart, sleep and power shutdown at any time you want. It is a comprehensive application that provides a wide range of automatic options for scheduling automatic shutdown, shutdown, restart, hibernation, and other commands. It is an efficient application for scheduling the shutdown process on your computer which saves you a decent amount of time. This gadget can synchronize your PC time with time servers, whether on your PC, turn it off, monitor it, turn it off or connect to the Internet and run any program It supports more than 60 languages ​​and works with any desktop, laptop and tablet Windows notebook. It also supports hotkeys to shut down your computer instantly. You can also download Intelligent Shutdown Free Download.

The program allows you to set the time in different ways to carry out your task, for example, daily, weekly, at a specific time, or at a later time. However, you can easily edit or delete these tasks, and it will remind you five minutes before it does your task. During shutdown, it can clean recycle bin, temporary files, IE cache, IE cookies, IE history, IE automatic entries and recent documents list to improve system performance and protect your privacy. It also gives you the possibility to set a password to avoid others changing your schedule configuration. Overall, PC Auto Shutdown 2021 is a useful program that helps you automatically shutdown, shutdown, restart, hibernate, suspend or log out computers on schedule. the time you specify. You can also download Auto Power On and Shut Down Free Download.

Features of computer auto shutdown 2021

Below are some noticeable features which you will experience after Auto Shutdown 2021 free download for PC

PC Auto Shutdown 2021 Technical Setup Details

Before you start PC Auto Shutdown 2021 Free Download, make sure you have the system specifications listed below

Full Program Name: PC Auto Shutdown 2021 Setup File Name: PC_Auto_Shutdown_7.3.rar Setup Size: 1.9MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Standalone Setup Full Compatibility Mechanical: 32-bit (x86) / 64-bit (x64) Latest version added Date: October 15, 2021 Developers: Automatic shutdown of the computer

System Requirements for PC Auto Shutdown 2021 Operating System: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1/10RAM: 512MB Hard Disk: 50MB Processor: Intel Pentium IV Processor or higher, PC Auto Shutdown 2021 Free Download

Click below link to start Auto Shutdown 2021 Free Download for PC. This is complete offline installer standalone setup for Windows. This will be compatible with both 32-bit and 64-bit windows.

Password 123 This post was last updated on: October 15, 2021

