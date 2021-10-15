Apple fires #AppleToo leader as part of leak investigationExBulletin





The Apple logo will appear on Mac Pro desktop computers in New York on Friday, May 21, 2021.Mark Renihan / Hide AP Caption

Mark Lennihan / AP to switch captions

Mark Renihan / AP

Apple has fired the lead organizer of the #AppleToo movement because it is investigating multiple employees suspected of leaking internal documents to the media, according to two people who are directly aware of the dismissal.

Program manager Janneke Parrish, who has been with the company for over five years, was banished on Thursday. Apple claimed to have deleted the file from the company’s device.

#AppleToo is led by Parrish and another Apple employee, Cher Scarlett. The effort brought together hundreds of anonymous accounts from Apple employees, highlighting verbal abuse, sexual harassment, equal pay for equal work, and other forms of workplace abuse.

Apple did not return a request for comment. Parish’s lawyer declined to comment. Still at Apple, but sick Scarlett wouldn’t comment either.

Apple employees supporting #AppleToo Push saw the dismissal of Parish as retaliation for the workplace organization.

“Retaliation against Janneke does not stop Apple workers from becoming independent,” said one employee who demanded anonymity for fear of becoming the company’s target. “There are many workers in favor of #AppleToo trying to break the company’s secret culture, and they never stop.”

From industry giants like Google to small businesses like Glitch, Mapbox and Change.org, the small but growing chorus of Silicon Valley workers is a failure of contract workers to harass and abuse the workplace. We are paying attention to everything from a stable arrangement.

At Apple, known for its fine wages and generous company benefits, workers have long respected leadership and have been complaining within the scope of Cupertino-based companies. But tired of the lack of progress within the company, some Apple employees spoke publicly and began organizing colleagues on common causes.

News of the dismissal arrives months after it was revealed that the National Labor Relations Board is investigating two accusations against Apple.

One was submitted by Ashley Gjvik, a former Senior Engineering Program Manager. He claims that Apple’s manager harassed her and the company made her less responsible for her work. In September, Apple fired Gjvik for publicly sharing confidential corporate records.

Other charges were filed by Scarlett. She claimed that Apple had stopped her efforts to conduct a company-wide survey of wage equality to clarify what she said was the gender pay gap as a company. She said Apple has blocked an attempt to initiate a discussion about workplace communication tool Slack to chat about gender-based wage discrepancies.

The tech news website The Verge first reported on the firing of Parish.

Parish’s leading lawyer, Vincent P. White, told NPR that she would issue a statement about her expulsion late Friday afternoon.

Editor’s Note: Apple is one of NPR’s financial backers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/10/15/1046386968/apple-fires-appletoo-leader-amid-leak-investigation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos