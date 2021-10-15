Nintendo Switch Onlines N64 and Sega Genesis Expansion Packs Available October 25th for $ 49.99 / Year





Nintendo announces pricing and release for the next Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription tier, adding bundled access to Nintendo 64 games, Sega Genesis games, and the new paid Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC bottom. It costs $ 49.99 per year for individual subscriptions and $ 79.99 for shared family memberships. This service will officially launch on October 25th.

These prices are significantly higher than regular Switch Online subscriptions. A regular Switch Online subscription costs $ 19.99 a year for a single membership and $ 34.99 a year for a family subscription. The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription tier offers the same benefits as standard Switch Online services, including online multiplayer, classic NES and SNES games, cloud saves, and other perks.

However, expansion pack subscriptions also add access to other retro titles from the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis. Today’s pricing announcement included news that the premium subscription service will also bring bundled access to the new paid Animal Forest: New Horizons DLC (which itself costs $ 24.99). ..

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service includes some of the most popular N64 games at launch, including Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and Mario Kart 64. Banjo-Kazooie, Pokmon Snap, The Legend of Zelda: Majoras Mask, Paper Mario.

The high price of $ 49.99 per year makes the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack more consistent with other major subscription costs from competitors such as Sony and Microsoft (although both PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold are $ 59.99 per year). , There are fewer benefits than Nintendo’s retro games) Offering).

In addition to the Switch Online + Expansion Pack details, Nintendo has also begun pre-ordering compatible wireless Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis controllers ($ 49.99 each, with USB-C charging) to sell with the new retro game. The new controller will ship with the new service on October 25th.

October 15th, 10:44 am ET update: Added release date information.

Updated October 15th, 1:11 pm EST: Added information for N64 and Genesis controllers.

